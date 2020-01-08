advertisement

It may also be a good thing that the Sigerson Cup starts on the same day that Pádraic Joyce takes his first steps as a Galway manager against Mayo.

The FBD Connacht League semi-final on Sunday is a game where Robert Finnerty would have done anything to play for Galway, but the Mayo legend’s son, Anthony, will be at NUI Galway instead.

It saves former Mayo striker Anthony from having to decide exactly who to scream for. his son or county.

“He would support Galway if I played,” said Robert, who made his championship debut for Galway last summer.

“If Mayo played someone other than Galway, he would of course support her, but I would like to think that if I play with Galway, he is a Galway man.”

This loyalty will likely be tested in the summer when Finnerty, the younger one, is determined to nail down a permanent spot and the new manager Joyce talks about entering the championship. From today’s perspective, the counties are on Connacht’s last collision course and will meet in the Allianz League on March 15.

Joyce, who won his first All-Ireland in 1998, the year the former Galway minor and U-21 star Finnerty was born, said he was on the trail of Sam Maguire after replacing Kevin Walsh ,

“That’s what he wants, yes, that’s the goal for each county, it’s the big one, it’s what you want,” said Finnerty, who spoke at the start of the 2020 Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon, Sigerson, and University championships ,

“It is an exciting appointment, especially for me as a striker. I would have seen Pádraic, it will be great to learn from him.

step further

“I think it’s just about really building on the past few years. Galway reached an All-Ireland semi-final two years ago and tried against Dublin. It’s really just about going one step further and winning it try to win Sam, bring it back to Galway. “

Finnerty noted that the championship appears to be still a long way off, as the Salthill player has set himself the personal goal of securing a place during the league.

He played twice in the championship last year and made his debut against London in Ruislip after playing for the first time in the 2018 FBD League.

“I’ve had enough of the bank now, I’ve spent enough time there so hopefully I can join the team now,” said the 2017 All-Ireland Under-21 finalist.

“We have Monaghan first in the league, so we hope we will try to get a good run going. The game is at home, so we will try to get our first win and a good start to the year achieve. “

Finnerty will be serving Sigerson on Sunday for NUI Galway, and the 2018 finalists presented the toughest challenge against the UCC defending champions at Sunday’s knockout.

“We had the impression that we got so far in the league that we made a nice draw,” said Finnerty. “Then we drew last year’s winners!”

