This year’s Grammy Award-winning producer of the year (and numerous other trophies) will soon be on stage in “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

NBC confirms FINNEAS, this artist, for the exhibition on February 3rd. His appearance will conclude an episode in which Andy Samberg and Mary Elizabeth Winstead can also be seen.

Who is still on the way to “The Tonight Show”? Complete listings follow:

Monday, January 27: Guests include Michael Strahan, Matt Bomer and Nick Thune. Show 1196

Tuesday, January 28: Guests included Michael Bloomberg, Deepak Chopra and musical guest Rapsody ft. PJ Morton. Show 1197

Wednesday, January 29: Guests include Blake Lively, Jameela Jamil and musical guest Roddy Ricch. Show 1198

Thursday, January 30: Guests include JJ Watt, Louis Tomlinson and musical guest Louis Tomlinson. Show 1199

Friday, January 31: Guests include Ewan McGregor, Fran Lebowitz and the musical guests Mustard & Roddy Ricch. Show 1200

** Monday, February 3: Guests include Andy Samberg, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Finneas’ musical guest. Show 1201

