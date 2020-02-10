advertisement

Gregor Townsend insisted that Finn Russell must confirm to team standards whether he should return to Scotland while the camp suffered another crippling blow to their Six Nations campaign with star lock Jonny Gray excluded for the rest of the tournament.

Gray, the second ranked 57-time cap, was not replaced in Saturday’s 13-6 loss to England, but was far below his usual tackle count in the match. After an assessment by medical staff from Scotland, he was excluded from the remaining three championship games and returned to Glasgow Warriors for “continuing care and assessment” for a hand injury.

It was only the last blow to Scotland after star winger Darcy Graham was injured and the ongoing saga involved missing Russell, which led head coach Gregor Townsend to issue a new statement yesterday.

Russell was interviewed by the Sunday Times over the weekend, claiming that he had “no connection” with Townsend and disputing the chain of events at the start of training camp that led to his exclusion from the job. ‘team.

“The current situation, the configuration and the environment, I don’t think I want to play in this area. I don’t think it’s good for me as a person or as a player, “Russell told the newspaper.

“I would love to play for Scotland again because I love to play for my country. But until I see or feel the big changes I need to start playing my best again, it’s going to be very difficult for me to do it. “

Townsend addressed the issues in the article in a statement posted on the SRU website, where he referred to the “high standards” set for the team, set by him and the player leadership group – including Russell was a member.

“We have players who come from a dozen different clubs and it is really important that they commit to an agreed standard of behavior that builds confidence and underpins a high performance environment” , we read in the head coach’s statement.

“These standards do not change for a player, even if that is not what they experience in their club.”

The head coach said he had “loved” working with Russell since the player was one of his first recruits for the Glasgow Warriors Academy.

“He was brilliant at coaching at club level and internationally,” he said. “He is very coachable and I have worked with him in a very similar way throughout the seven years.

“Finn left camp on Sunday evening due to a disagreement over alcohol with his comrades and chose to miss training and meetings the next day (Monday). I arranged to meet him that evening and it was a really positive meeting where we talked openly about life, rugby and what it means to play for Scotland.

“I left this meeting after almost three hours, really optimistic that Finn would play a major role in our environment and be a committed member of the team. Unfortunately, things did not go as well as we would have liked. “

Playing for Scotland has made a total commitment, he continued, even when “not everything is always the way you want.”

“You might not agree with everything that is out there, maybe because he’s a different trainer than the one you have at club level or a different way of preparing or playing,” a he continued. “What is important is that you commit to what has been agreed and prioritize the best interests of the team.

“The door will be open to any player with the required skill level – if they agree to be a trusted team member. It was made clear that Finn could be part of this future.

“However, he said this weekend that everything else had to change in order for him to come back, rather than accepting and adhering to the standards currently experienced by the group.

“I hope this can be resolved, but our goal is to work with the team and build on the positive work of the players for our first two games.”

