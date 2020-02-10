advertisement

Even the heavy rain from Storm Ciara this weekend will not be enough to put out the flames of Finn Russell burning his bridges with Scottish head coach Gregor Townsend.

After Saturday’s 13-6 loss to England, Townsend looked positive to readmit the Scottish opposing star for the match against Italy in Rome in two weeks.

However, Russell’s interview with the Sunday Times published yesterday will likely have changed his mind. The player revealed the long-standing fractured nature of his relationship with Townsend, essentially accused the SRU of turning the story of “late-night drinking sessions” and questioning his mental stability, and said he couldn’t play under the current regime.

“The current situation, the configuration and the environment, I don’t think I want to play in this area. I don’t think it’s good for me as a person or as a player, “Russell told Mark Palmer. “I’ve been feeling this for over a year, and the past three weeks have shown me that it doesn’t seem to change at all.

“I would love to play for Scotland again because I love to play for my country. But until I see or feel the big changes I need to start playing my best again, it’s going to be very difficult for me to do it. “

In whatever context you read, it seems like Russell refuses to play for Scotland until he gets a workout regimen he likes. And whether his problems with Townsend’s tactical leadership are valid or not – and we can have sympathy with him there – he cannot choose the head coach.

Russell’s comments seem to suggest that he was willing to stay with the team, and the breach of team protocol that led to his exclusion from the team before the game against Ireland was relatively minor.

Extra beer at 11 p.m. when he was not scheduled to train the next day because he played earlier on Sunday is not a prohibited offense, and certainly not as serious as Murrayfield suggested in their version of events.

Indeed, expressing in private his concern for Russell’s well-being – and insisting that he see a psychologist before leaving camp, which the player agreed to – also creates a false account suggesting that the player did not not quite in control of itself.

“This whole situation with Scotland was made for me to want a drink, when in reality it is a question of control, respect and trust, on and off the field,” Russell explains in Article.

Russell adds that he had been similarly frustrated even before the Six Nations last year. It is no secret to anyone who toured the camp last year, and especially during the World Cup in Japan, that he opposed the tactical leadership of the team.

“What I said to Ali (Price) was,” Make sure the boys know it has nothing to do with them. I’m not turning my back on my country or the boys, it’s a personal thing between me and Gregor. I want to be with them. But for now, it is not really possible for me to get involved. “

Price, his former roommate and best friend of the team, spoke after the Calcutta Cup on Saturday, and seemed to broadly confirm this discussion, although he chose his words carefully.

“I speak to (Finn) every day,” said the scrum half. “It is a delicate situation, he likes Scotland, he likes to play for Scotland. He supports me, he supports the team.

“I’ve read a lot, as I’m sure everyone has it, there are a lot (more). That’s all I can say about it.”

Russell will have supporters on the team who are also unhappy with the team’s tactical direction and control of Townsend, but there are also other unhappy with the deadlock for escalating the dispute before a campaign key of the Six Nations, and who feel that it has violated their collective responsibility.

Previously, his beef was fair with Townsend, but now he has added a few colleagues from the team and the SRU hierarchy that he criticizes, though again, not without foundation.

Russell’s frustrations may have been overwhelming, but the direction he’s heading in isn’t producing results, and without at least two wins in the last three Six Nations games, Townsend could very well be cut. It seems strange that Finn is taking a stand.

It seems impossible for Russell to play Townsend again now, but if such a scenario plays out and the coach is chopped up, does Russell expect to get approval from a new man?

Or maybe the new man might think that such a recalcitrant figure, even as gifted as an impasse, is not worth it?

