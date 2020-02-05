advertisement

Approximately 6.6 months each!

The Finnish government has announced plans to extend paternity leave to give new fathers the same paid leave as new mothers.

The plans were announced on Wednesday by the Finnish Minister of Health and Social Affairs, Aino-Kaisa Pekonen. She said the move was aimed at improving gender equality while increasing the country’s declining birth rate.

Pregnant women are also entitled to maternity leave one month before the expected date of birth.

advertisement

According to the plans, both parents receive a 164-day bonus (approximately 6.6 months) and the parents can transfer 69 days of their quota to the other parent.

A single parent would have access to daily allowance rates for both parents.

The increase in paternity leave and other reforms will increase costs by around EUR 100 million and will come into force in autumn 2021 at the earliest.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said earlier that her country still had a lot to do to achieve gender equality, and she wanted fathers to spend more time with their children when they were young.

Finland’s northern neighbor, Sweden, has the most generous parental leave system in Europe at 240 days after the birth of a baby.

advertisement