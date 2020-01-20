advertisement

Gardaí is investigating the incident.

A fine Gael senator said he was “disappointed” after stones and bricks were thrown through the window of his constituency office.

Senator Colm Burke, a candidate for Cork North Central, received a call from a nearby company on Sunday evening to let him know that objects had been thrown through the window of his office in Blackpool.

In my office in Blackpool, bricks shot through the window tonight. It was a few difficult days when over 250 posters were removed and illegally removed.

advertisement

No candidate or his staff should face this, but my campaign and I are not intimidated or deterred. pic.twitter.com/CfhEiZq6CB

– Senator Colm Burke (@SenColmBurke) January 19, 2020

“I came here 15 minutes later and found that two panes of stone and stone had been broken,” Burke told Morning Ireland.

“The brick was thrown violently because it bounced off a wall in the room and also pulled a piece out of the wall, so it was thrown in with a lot of force.”

At the time, nobody was in the office and Burke said he was in contact with Gardaí because of the incident.

The vandalism occurred in the final days of Burke’s campaign, in which around 250 of his election posters were drawn across the city.

“We’ve had a problem in the past three or four days,” said Burke. “So it was a tough few days because over 250 of our posters were taken off the bars and removed.”

“An older lady called us on Friday evening and said there were people who use a ladder and climb poles and take off our posters.”

He said he could not speculate whether the two incidents are related.

advertisement