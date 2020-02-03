advertisement

Fine Gael’s # GE2020 campaign will be treated as a case study in the coming years.

Marketing students, political scientists, communication students … all have to take this module in How to Not to Use Social Media 101.

The first lesson focuses on Fine Gael’s strange opening salvo. Three days after the campaign started, it was outrageous and scary like a cross between The Purge and an Aphex Twin music video.

Actors (or employees of Fine Gael?), Wearing Fianna Fáiler masks, knock on glass panes, look through the garbage and run through the place like monsters chasing policies. Now it’s easy to make Fianna Fáil look bad, so simple that it’s practically a national pastime. Somehow this video didn’t make it. It just made Fine Gael look hallucinogenic.

advertisement

The nadir came this weekend when Leo Varadkar shared a video of his front benchers, in which they all affirmed that they refused to go into government with Sinn Fein. The idea was pretty simple. Ministers like Simon Harris, Eoghan Murphy, Paschal Donohoe and the rest of them look into the camera and say things like “No!”, “Never!” and “No way, José!”

Sounds good, right? Anyone who grew up in an era of television and print advertising would probably not see a problem with this video.

But the residents of the Internet saw a red rag and a blank canvas.

See, Twitter allows users to record any video they post, remove the existing caption, and add their own. So what do we have in the end? Video by video of Fine Gael front users subtitled as “Can I have a hospital bed?” “Can I have affordable housing?” and “Will Fine Gael win the election?”

I will never go to government with Sinn Féin. I asked my team if they would and they answered unequivocally.

Micheál Martin cannot say the same about his bench. pic.twitter.com/zEoKqpIgQO

– Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) February 1, 2020

Fine Gael then claimed that the other parties who mocked their video violated the fair play promise.

So let’s put it this way. Fine Gael made a video on the premise that they hate one of their political opponents more than anyone else, and when their political opponents made fun of the video, Fine Gael said that it was not very fair.

What else?

A tweet last week promised an additional 10,595 euros per year for families of four, where the parents each earn 50,000 euros. These numbers only apply to 14% if the country … and not the type of people who are in charge on Twitter.

Yes, this is the type of messaging that can be played in certain radio programs where the target audience demographics are professional, relatively well-off people.

The publication on Twitter, which is largely populated by students, freelancers, journalists, people who have a lot of free time during the day, and all high-ranking members of the unofficial Irish online political bureau, was, and there is no other word for it, stupid.

Individual ministers have repeatedly proven that they do not know the terrain on which they are. They see themselves as prepared on Twitter as someone who swims with crocodiles and only wears a Steve Irwin hat. Rest in peace.

It took Eoghan Murphy more than 24 hours to tweet confirming that he had removed posters directly from above where a homeless person had suffered life-changing injuries. After that, Murphy promptly forgot that social media existed again, and pictures of the posters were created that were put back in exactly the same place.

Simon Coveney just tweeted on January 31st: “It’s BREXIT Day!” To be fair, he has been dealing with the British government for years, it was probably just a hint of relief. Still, it looked like it would have made more sense to come from Nigel Farage, so he might have been better off just screaming into a pillow instead.

Paschal Donohue – What did he have? – posted a video in which he stands on a soap box and shouts into a microphone. Someone spoke to Gary Jules’ Mad World about it. Anyone unfamiliar with social media may not have seen this, but anyone on Twitter will consider this the most predictable result that can be imagined.

“Oh Paschal Donohoe put a video on the soapbox? Well, we’re obviously going to put Mad World over it, aren’t we? Someone’s on? Great.”

Paschal Donohoe’s campaign video works much better with sad music # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/8ixKH1F2dC

– Aindriú (@AindriuB) February 1, 2020

It has been suggested by some who apparently wish that Ireland’s political culture was a little more like House of Cards that Fine Gael did it on purpose. It’s a double bluff. They deliberately design their online content so badly that it is shared and used by everyone, and these people in turn vote for Fine Gael. Don’t you understand guys You want to share it!

It commemorates the Tory Party’s strategy during last year’s British general election, for example when they shared a political announcement in Comic Sans, knowing that Twitter’s quirky liberals saw this as evidence that the conservatives were stupid , The only problem is that ordinary people are not interested in the choice of font.

Similarly, they shared a picture of Jeremy Corbyn, who was disguised as a big chicken in a KFC model advertisement and called him a coward. Was it a terrible meme? Yes, so all meme lords shared it as a good laugh. But in Britain, Corbyn was so unpopular that the distribution of the picture “ironically” still hurt him. The Tories knew it would be so the Tories won.

Unfortunately, this theory of Dezinformatsiya only makes sense if you have evidence that the suspected perpetrators have an idea of ​​what they are doing. In the case of the Irish governing party, there is not a single flaccid straw.

Fine Gael is now 19% behind Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin in the polls. If you played 4D chess, it seems reasonable to conclude that you knocked over several of your pieces and probably lost some of the smaller pieces in your nose.

There is a much simpler explanation that looks us in the face: Fine Gael screwed up this campaign at such a historical level that it is included in the curriculum.

advertisement