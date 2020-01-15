advertisement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said this was the “best time for the country” to choose his next government. He ended months of speculation on Tuesday morning and called for a general election on Saturday, February 8.

Varadkar called for an extension of Fine Gael’s mandate and promised to use the fruits of the economic upturn for “health, housing, climate protection and tax reform”. Opposition leaders immediately tried to pull the campaign lines of health and housing.

Mr. Varadkar said his government had made arrangements for Brexit and Northern Ireland and “modernized our society,” but acknowledged that many people are frustrated with housing and health services.

“Now I am looking for a new mandate so that we can continue to build a better future,” he said in government buildings before leaving for Áras an Uachtaráin to request a formal dissolution of President Michael D Higgins’ Dáil.

Opposition leaders immediately welcomed the announcement of an election and declared their intention to focus on what they believe the government sees as a failure to improve health care and solve the housing shortage.

Fianna Fáil boss Micheál Martin responded to the motto of the campaign “A future to look forward to” as follows: “I think there will be a certain shock in the country if they talk about the prospect of a future in Fine Gael think.”

“I think it reveals the essence of this Fine Gael party. Everything is a way into the future, ”he said.

“But people in an emergency room today can’t wait for Fine Gael to go into the future. Fine Gael has made the future of many people in this country very difficult and uncertain, especially with regard to high rents and the number of homeless children.

“I’m not so sure if Fine Gael’s version of the future is something the Irish people would be really looking forward to,” added Martin.

“Desperate Record”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald attacked Fine Gael’s “desperate balance sheet” in housing construction and also criticized Fianna Fáil’s role in helping the outgoing government.

She said Sinn Féin has learned lessons from the local elections and will fight a “voters for voters” campaign. , , on the doorstep ”.

She said voters would see “a very clear political platform for people, for workers, for families, for those who, I say, hear the rhetoric of the economic recovery but do not experience it in their lives”.

Speaking about the opening of the Labor Party campaign, Chairman Brendan Howlin said: “We have to stop wasting public money. We have to build houses and improve health. ”

Describing his party as a party to be trusted with public spending and the economy, he repeated his call for a left-center transfer pact calling on Labor voters to make transfers to the Greens, Socialists and “progressive independents.” ” afford to.

His party would join the government, he said, if it succeeded in reaching a “critical mass” of elected TDs.

Greens leader Eamon Ryan said the next government must think about “substantial ways” to change the transport, energy, food and industrial systems.

After a hectic start on Tuesday, the campaign events start on Wednesday morning. Fine Gael will officially launch its reelection campaign at a plant in Monaghan to focus on Brexit and the economic recovery. Fianna Fáil will hold its first campaign press conference in Dublin at noon, while other parties will also launch their campaigns.

After the formal dissolution of the Dáil, Minister of Housing and Local Government Eoghan Murphy signed a decision to appoint February 8 to election day. The nomination ends on this day of the week on January 22nd at 12 noon. The new Dáil will meet on Thursday February 20th.

