advertisement

Fine Gael will double its economic message and intensify its attacks on Fianna Fáil when the campaign reaches halftime and a crucial and perhaps decisive week begins.

High-level sources from Fine Gael have acknowledged the results of a series of published opinion polls that the party has difficulty campaigning for reelection among many voters. However, they will not change their strategy to focus on the economy and Brexit.

advertisement

However, several high-profile sources said the party would increase the volume and frequency of its warnings about returning control of national finances and managing the economy to Fianna Fáil.

But Fianna Fáil and other opposition sources wiped Fine Gael’s warnings, pointing out that the message had not been sufficiently registered with voters in the first few weeks of the campaign. Fianna Fáil sources said they would continue to prioritize public services and quality of life issues.

opinion polls

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar again ruled out speaking to Sinn Féin about a coalition government, but Sinn Féin’s chair, Mary Lou McDonald, responded by accusing the “political establishment” of “desperately reaching for an apology to expel Sinn Féin from the government.” “.

According to further polls yesterday, which showed Fine Gael following Fianna Fáil, the party’s nervousness about the general election campaign’s progress is growing, though not yet in a panic.

A senior figure from Fine Gael said on the screen that “a lot of people are talking about the money in their pockets” and that the party should start talking more to such voters than it does now that all parties have political proposals that could be center-left to be discribed.

“It was a safe campaign, it wasn’t exciting,” said Fine Gael’s source. “Maybe we should go back to the man or woman who get up early in the morning.”

Another source said Fine Gael would “take the risk and boost the economy” and attack Fianna Fáil “bald” about his past economic data as well as his future proposals, which are outlined in his manifesto.

onslaught

Fianna Fáil is ready for the Fine Gael approach, which party figures believe will be based on Bertie Ahern’s successful campaign for the third term in 2007. Those in Micheál Martin’s party are prepared for a rush or “project fear of steroids”. , but say that their approach will remain the same.

You will face the economic argument with a focus on quality of life, health and housing issues to question what Fine Gael has done to the fruits of economic growth.

David Cullinane, Sinn Féin’s Waterford TD and spokesman for public spending, said Sinn Féin was a leader among the 50 percent of voters he said he did not want to vote for Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

“You are voting for change,” he said. “They vote for Sinn Féin in the government.”

advertisement