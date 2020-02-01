advertisement

A spit between Fine Gael and Labor broke out when using an election video posted on social media by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

In the video, high-ranking members of the current government answer “No”, “No” and “No Chance” to a question asked if they would ever go into government with Sinn Féin.

However, the Labor Party recorded the video and asked it alongside the question, “Will Fine Gael stop wasting public money, building houses, and improving health?”

According to Senior Fine Gael, the Labor Party has broken a “fair play promise” signed by several parties.

This commitment states that the parties will not use “deception tactics” or “mimicry, imitation, or” reskinning “social media profiles to mislead the public.”

I will never go to government with Sinn Féin. I asked my team if they would and they answered unequivocally.

Micheál Martin cannot say the same about his bench. pic.twitter.com/zEoKqpIgQO

– Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) February 1, 2020

A good Gael figure said that “it is fairly dishonest to take an answer to one question and pretend to be an answer to another question.”

A Labor Party spokesman said it was “a little bit crazy.”

“Fine Gael’s complaints are now somewhat hypocritical when they run the most negative campaign in modern Irish history. They produce high quality content and the internet has responded.

“It’s a bit crazy on Saturday’s Twitter, but their protests have now created a Streisand effect,” said the Labor spokesman, referring to the phenomenon named after Barbara Streisand to draw extra attention to something embarrassing.

A member of the Greens’ party council also used the video and asked whether the party would commit to climate action.

Sinn Féins chairman Mary Lou McDonald said on Saturday: “Very childish, silly, I mean even stupid, comments and videos.”

“We’re not Interested. We are running a serious campaign to do serious work for the Irish people, ”she said.

Political parties are expected to increase their online advertising in the last days of the campaign. According to Facebook, Fianna Fáil is currently outperforming Fine Gael in election spending.

Fianna Fáil has spent € 30,000 in the last seven days, while Fine Gael has spent € 10,000.

