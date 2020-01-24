advertisement

Fine Gael has pledged to cut taxes by 600 million euros a year, hire thousands of civil servants, and invest billions of euros in public service over the next five years if he is re-elected to the government.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who launched the party manifesto in Dublin, again admitted that the government led by Fine Gael had made mistakes, but said he had learned from those mistakes and committed to improving childcare, 200,000 creating new jobs and coping with the housing crisis.

Mr. Varadkar made tax cuts one of the key issues in his party’s appeal to voters, saying that only Fine Gael would provide tax cuts for what he called the “bruised middle.”

He said that without Fine Gael’s tax cuts, people would end up paying more taxes.

“If people vote for other parties, they will pay more taxes in real terms,” ​​he said.

He said the proposed tax cuts are a policy “for the many, not the few, maybe a million people will benefit”.

Most of the tax package is used to raise the threshold for the higher tax rate, which means that workers pay a larger part of their income at the standard tax rate and a smaller part at the higher tax rate.

However, there will also be discounts in the USC for workers on the minimum wage, and changes in inheritance tax will result in those who inherit cash or assets worth up to € 585,000 pay less tax.

However, Fine Gael will spend most of the money available on public services and investments, with the ratio of tax cuts to public spending increasing to 4: 1, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said.

Significant piece

Fine Gael has pledged to spend $ 1 billion a year more on the health budget, which will consume a significant portion of the unallocated resources for the next government, provided economic growth continues.

The manifesto promises 2,600 additional hospital beds as well as new hospitals, primary care centers with almost 4,000 primary care workers, 1,000 of whom were hired this year.

The party would also increase the old-age pension by € 5 each year and further increase the retirement age from the age of 66 to 67.

In terms of the accommodation, Fine Gael promised the delivery of 60,000 social houses, the expansion of the purchase aid and the introduction of unlimited rental contracts.

Tánaiste and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney warned that all parties’ spending commitments are “worth pursuing and not much more” if there is no UK-EU trade deal by the end of next year.

“Ireland faces some difficult decisions,” he said in the next phase of the Brexit negotiations.

“I know Micheál Martin better than most,” said Mr. Coveney. “He is not the person who is to lead Ireland into the second half of the Brexit process.”

