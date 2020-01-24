advertisement

Fine Gael has committed to reforming Irish healthcare by increasing funding by EUR 5 billion over the next five years, hiring 5,000 nurses and providing free general practitioner care for all children.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who launched the party’s election manifesto in Dublin on Friday, said progress in health and housing is “gaining momentum”.

advertisement

“I meet people every day and know the concerns, frustrations, and concerns about progress in health and housing. Today we plan to build on what has been achieved, with a particular focus on home ownership and general health care, ”he said.

Mr. Varadkar also promised that Fine Gael would introduce what the party calls “fairer taxes” in the government.

The manifesto’s key commitments ahead of the February 8 elections include:

an increase in the point at which the higher tax rate rises to € 50,000 for a single person and to € 100,000 for a couple;

an increase in the USC income exemption threshold from € 13,000 to € 20,500;

the creation of 200,000 jobs;

the expansion of the purchase support program for first-time buyers;

recruiting up to 700 Gardaís per year over the next five years and implementing reforms on Lake Garda.

“An improving economy and the careful management of our public finances, along with the sensitive leadership of the upcoming Brexit trade negotiations, will enable us to drive this momentum and provide more houses, more hospital beds, more nurses and Gardaí and take climate action. and push the tax reform forward, ”added Varadkar.

advertisement