Fine Gael’s first campaign week strengthened the feeling of detachment from the electorate that was also characteristic of the two successive governments. The party’s opening message, based on Brexit management as the party’s main talent, is not a voter. Brexit will not be the burning question on the doors. The electorate is also not enthusiastic about Fine Gael’s negative campaigns and youthful attacks on Fianna Fáil, both online and offline. Now would be a good time to grow up the party’s young establishment.

The government’s term in office may have been defined by Brexit, but it is hard to believe that another party or coalition in power would not have tried to do good business for Ireland. Above all, the basic difficulty of centering Brexit in a campaign is that Brexit has not yet happened – but the real estate crisis certainly has. People don’t necessarily know how Brexit affects them, but they certainly do know how dealing with waiting lists and relatives in ambulances affects them.

