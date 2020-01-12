advertisement

It was a difficult year for the iconic salmon of B.C.

But there is reason to hope that 2020 will be better.

The already-wrestling Fraser River salmon took a big hit in June after a rock slide blocked their critical migration route shortly before they began to go upstream.

The Big Bar slide, north of Lillooet, sparked an intense effort to get the fish to their calving lands. Using helicopters and truck transportation, the salmon rose from the water and moved farther upstream.

If there was urgency in the effort, it was because biologists had seen this before.

In 1914, railway construction along the Fraser created a rock slide that made it impossible to pass through Hell’s Gate north of Hope. The result was dramatic. In 1913 salmon run was estimated at 2.4 million. Four years later, when the cycle returned, the number had been reduced to less than 600,000.

Efforts over the next few years, including the construction of fish roads, helped mitigate damage, but some species were never recovered.

Scientists see the same potential in the Big Bar. Last month, the federal government set aside up to $ 30m for private sector contractors to clean up waste, citing the potential “extinction” of some species if action were not taken quickly.

“Without immediate environmental correction,” a government department wrote in December, “many reserves of salmon native to the upper Fraser River could disappear.”

This urgency was answered by the Pacific Salmon Foundation. Calling the situation a “national emergency”, the foundation told politicians, “Failure to fully restore salmon passage will have severe biological, economic and socio-cultural consequences for the coming years.”

The economic impact of the slide is already being felt. The threat to salmon prompted the total closure of recreational fishing in non-tidal portions of Fraser, affecting lucrative tourist trade in some B.C. communities.

The impact on indigenous communities is even greater. After the 1913 landslide, entire fishing for some First Nations was lost. The fear is that the Big Bar slide may have the same effect.

Salmon held a special place in this part of the world long before the Europeans colonized it. Not only was it a critical source of food, salmon held a special spiritual significance because of its timely appearance each year – “a gift.”

That honor remains. It’s something I can’t fully appreciate, but I understand the significance of a healthy stock of salmon for all of the intricate biological balance of the B.C. coast and its waterways.

Salmon feed more than humans. They support the orcas in the ocean, the gills and raptors inland, the bears on the riverbank and, when their lives are done, their bodies feed the earth.

I remembered this as I ran along one of my local trails the other day. At my feet I found a salmon head and later a ponytail – nitrogen-rich gifts for the trees harboring bald eagles perched above me.

It’s working in communities throughout B.C. to help the salmon have a better future. This year, federal and provincial governments committed more than $ 150 million to habitat research and restoration over the next five years.

This engagement will no doubt be cheered by the 35,000 volunteers who give up on Saturdays every year to joke, plant trees and clean debris, so the young salmon have a fighting chance.

For Hope, for example, an abandoned gravel pit that was a grave for young salmon will now have access to Fraser and the Pacific end.

Along my trail, new fertility beds were created. Days after closing the narrow building window, I saw fascination: The slide I thought was boiling around a rock was actually creating salmon, stirring gravel and literally setting a new generation.

Greg Knill is a columnist and former editor of Black Press. E-mail at greg.knill@blackpress.ca.

