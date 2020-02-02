advertisement

If there is one thing you have probably learned about Hawaii Five-0 over the years, it is this – the authors do not spend much time cooling off certain big moments. If you have such a job, it is difficult to deal with the past. Instead, you can only prepare for the future.

With that in mind, what we’re presenting to you right now is pretty straightforward – a look at another big episode this Friday. Even though Danny has just lost someone who could become this great love for him, he has to get back to work and use his talents. There is another personal crisis related to Grover’s niece this time. If she doesn’t return home one night, it leads to a desperate search to find her. There will be many different folds in this story, but one of the most common is the following: Possible connections to the Yakuza As you can remember, Adam is now more involved in the organization than he has been for some time.

During this episode we will see Adam being pushed into a precarious position where he is the one best suited to save Grover’s niece, and yet he may also be the person who has to work hardest around to stay on the fence that he’s on. This will be a delicate fight for him, but it should be an entertaining episode. We just saw Adam return to Hawaii and pretend Steve and the rest of the team were all right.

The bigger question we have to ask now is: will Adam be able to keep his Yakuza affiliation away from the rest of the team forever? Given that Steve and the rest of the team are police officers, it’s only a matter of time before they start really figuring out some things. It’s hard to imagine anything else.

