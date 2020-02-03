advertisement

Can you believe we’re only 13 days from the season five premiere of Outlander? New episodes are just around the corner, and that is cause for excitement in itself.

If you look below, you can stand behind the new teaser titled “Home” that illustrates exactly this word in different ways. After all, it is important to remember that a home is more than just a place where you lay your head. It is a place where you feel seen, recognized and loved. Frasers Ridge has served Jamie and Claire as a garbage dump when they arrive as it is an opportunity for them to start all over again where they don’t find the same dangers they experienced in Scotland … or so they thought.

For more news about Outlander in video form, Remember to check out some of our trailer analysis at the end of this article! Once you do that, make sure subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then watch our full show playlist.

advertisement

The truth is that in season five there will be all sorts of new dangers Jamie will have to face to take part in Governor Tryon’s plan. This will make it difficult for his home to feel so safe as his loyalty is now being tested and there is a possibility that everything he loves is in danger.

Fortunately, the concept of home goes beyond that and extends to the family. This teaser also makes a great contribution to viewing. After all, you can see that Jamie fully understands how his future family has enabled him to feel his life as a whole. He realizes that he needs it – they let him feel something he has never felt before. That is one of the joys that come with love – there is completeness and a feeling that you can do anything. This is something that Jamie and Claire now absolutely have.

Similar news – Find out about Outlander now, including some other updates as the story progresses

What do you want to see most when it comes to Outlander Season 5?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also, remember to stay that way if you want more news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKUz8k1UOi0 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9pOhuZ_kpU (/ embed)

advertisement