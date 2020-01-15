advertisement

Hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected to take to the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, January 18, to support women’s rights, get more women to take office, and increase turnout next year.

The fourth annual L.A. event is likely to be among the largest of more than 100 planned marches across the country that day. This movement has taken place every January since President Donald Trump took office in 2017.

advertisement

The streets between Pershing Square and Los Angeles City Hall are closed all day.

The half-mile march begins with a rally at 9 a.m. in Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St. .. At 10 a.m., demonstrators march five blocks northeast to the town hall, at 200 N. Spring St. .. There, risers will be setting up and speaking and performing are planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebrities and elected officials are expected to take the stage as in previous years, although organizers of the charitable event, which was led by volunteers, had not released names until Tuesday.

Spring Street, Broadway and Hill Street will be closed between 1st Street and Temple Street on Saturday at 12:01 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation. The full line closure will take effect at 7:30 a.m., closing Spring Street, Broadway, Hill Street and Olive Street from Temple Street to 6th Street. The east-west cross streets along the route will also be closed, including Temple, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Street. All of these streets remain closed until 4:00 p.m.

Nearby parking is limited, so participants are advised to have a rideshare service located near the corner of 7th Street and Olive Street, or use public transport. Metrolink is expanding its Antelope Valley, San Bernardino and Ventura County lines on Saturday with additional trains to meet the crowds. A day pass for the train costs $ 10. More information is available at metrolinktrains.com/womensmarch.

On Saturday there will also be road closures in Chinatown for the simultaneously planned Walk for Life, an anti-abortion demonstration that has been held by the religious group OneLife LA since 2015.

The Walk for Life event begins with a youth rally on the square on Olvera Street at 11:00 a.m. Protesters march from the square from 11:30 a.m. north on Main Street, west on Cesar Chavez Avenue, north on Broadway, east on Alpine Street and North on Alameda Street, which is in the Los Angeles State Historic Park on Spring Street ends. A festival takes place in the park from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., other programs are planned near the evening.

Other events in March for women on Saturday in Los Angeles County include a Burbank March from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the Chandler Bike Path, another rally in Downtown LA from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. in MacArthur Park and a hike at 11 a.m. in the city of Avalon on the island of Catalina.

Since the opening ceremony for women in 2017 attracted up to 750,000 people to the streets of downtown LA, the city has become a bit smaller, but has become a weekend-long event.

Several organizations, including YMCA of LA and Atheists United, meet on Friday evening or early Saturday morning to send signals and prepare for the march. There are also a number of women’s after parties planned for March, including LGBTQ organizers Rainbow Social, who bring comedians and bands to The Down and Out bar that afternoon, and a babes club party at Little Easy Speakeasy this evening.

The Southern California News Group will report marches across Southland on Saturday. You can find current information on our websites.

advertisement