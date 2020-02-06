advertisement

When storms hit the area, it is important that you and your family are prepared for possible tornadoes or floods.

“The slightest thunderstorm can do a lot of harm when it comes to your home, personal property, or family safety,” said Derrec Becker, director of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s Public Information Division (SCEMD).

SCEMD tracks storms and maintains contact with local agencies.

“We make sure that all emergency managers in our district have the same information as in the forecast. We keep in touch with the local first aiders and check whether resources are requested in advance,” said Becker.

SCEMD monitors the storm as it progresses and alerts residents of possible tornadoes or floods in their area.

“If there is a flash flood warning, there is a flash flood warning for one reason, because it happens very quickly. This means that you have to look for higher ground,” said Becker.

A big problem is when people drive through flooded streets. Make sure you don’t drive around or move a barricade. Always pay attention to the signs, as you do not know what is under water.

“You don’t know how stable the ground is under the water, you don’t know how deep the water is until it’s too late, so if you see water on the streets, avoid it at all costs,” said Becker.

If you are warned of a tornado, seek protection.

“What you want to do is go to the lowest level of the building, go into an interior that’s away from doors and windows, and stay there until the storm is over,” he said.

Heed any warnings, guards, or warnings in your area. Have a family safety plan in case the weather in your region turns dangerous.

You can view all active alerts and find more information about preparing for them on SCEMD.org.

