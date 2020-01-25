advertisement

From intimate confessions to an audience (Louise Lowe’s Bait) to an entire city gathering to stage their story (Asylum Production’s The Big Chapel), 2019 was both a year of epic and intimate in Irish theater Times Irish Theater Awards leaves nothing to be desired.

The 2019 judges may have come from different areas – literature (Jessica Traynor), science (Anthony Roche), and cultural philanthropy (Rowena Neville) – but they brought with them a shared commitment and passion for the theater with which they are across the country traveled to rate a record showing 184 shows.

As Roche explains, “it was an impressive experience” that she had across the country, and it was also a surprisingly even experience: “There were very few stinkers. Most of the shows achieved a high level of professionalism, seriousness and commitment to the dynamics of the theater. “

“From the start,” commented Roche, “we three have determined that 2019 will be the year of the new piece.” Traynor, a poet and former literary director at the Abbey Theater, agrees. “New lyrics made up 72 percent of the pieces we saw,” she says.

As someone with a background in literary management, she was particularly “encouraged by the revival of the well-made play,” as evidenced by nominations for Michael Patrick and Oisin Kearney’s The Alternative and Lisa Tierney Keogh’s This Beautiful Village.

The new writing for the opera was also particularly noteworthy. “We saw almost 20 operas across the country, and many of them were new operas,” says Neville. “It’s probably what we’ve talked about the most throughout the year: the sheer volume (of new work). It’s so exciting to see our sector take risks, support writers, get the job done, and in so many cases leaves the park.

“Of course that meant that we could only nominate less than 3 percent of these games for the best new game. It was the category we struggled with the most to bring this shortlist down to four. We felt real sadness for those we had to leave behind. ”

For comparison, Traynor found that other elements of the stage work were not as robust. As she explains, the judges were impressed by “the impact of funding cuts on the technical side of many productions that appear to have had a negative impact on the set, lighting, sound design and costume design budget.”

She feared that “if the current trend continues, we will lose a lot of artists and skills.” Nevertheless, “there was a lot of work that was well prepared and created by teams that had clearly considered how the resources were best used can be available to them. This is the result of many new initiatives designed to enable more experienced theatremakers to look after younger theatremakers. This collaborative spirit is really commendable, especially at a time when resources are so scarce. ”

Despite this creativity, Roche notes that the jury nominations “have the same names as in previous years: professionals at the very top of their game”. In fact, many of the designers in the technical categories are known for their work in multiple productions.

Roche explains the decision: “The nomination is really an individual for the high level they have achieved over the course of the year, be it in one show or in several. They would do a lot more theater work with technical people in one year than actors, directors, writers, etc. And they tend to be the same names in these different categories, so we would have seen a lot of great things from them. “

Neville comments, “We weren’t happy that we chose each other because the work was outstanding in several areas.” However, Roche admits that there are different opportunities between established and emerging names and that this is clearly necessary “Younger designers at the beginning of their careers” should be given the same opportunities.

The regional spread of excellence in 2019, however, was remarkable. Traynor says they are “overwhelmed by the creativity and ingenuity that regional extremists have shown despite funding problems. Much of the work that we have seen extensively on tour is extremely important to combat Dublin centrism in the arts. Initiatives such as the Fit-up Theater Festival are of great benefit to both the local audience and the extremists involved.

“But how sustainable all of this is given the financial crisis in the arts is questionable. I hope that the geographical spread of strong work in the nominations this year will require more funding for these areas. The obligation to double our investment in art is there, but in the time that has passed to draw the blood from the stone, we have lost far too many talented theater-makers. As long as the funds are not increased, there can be no solution that does not have a negative impact on the sector. “

We saw 815 individual performances on stages, in small towns, on beaches and in abandoned factories. So many of them were unforgettable, moving and exquisite

If public funding continues to be a challenge, Neville praises the growing opportunities for cultural sponsorship, particularly the way in which “corporate and agency partnerships have commissioned new work to create a new lens for mutually relevant issues”.

The sponsorship had no impact on the quality of the work as the judges’ nominations for productions such as Lee Coffeys In Our Veins (an Abbey Theater partnership with the Dublin Port Company) and Hugh Travers These Stupid Things (a collaboration between the Science Foundation Ireland , the Festival) of Curiosity and White Label Productions) and Brokentalkers’ The Examination (a commission of the School of History at University College Dublin).

Regardless of where you come from, the effect of art can be very personal (a woman asks you to put it in her dress before you share her bottle of vodka) or fortify yourself together (a woman stands at her door and watches a ritual reenactment their own past). ,

Neville sums up: “We saw 815 individual performances on stages, in small towns, on beaches and in abandoned factories. So many of them were memorable, moving and exquisite. “Your nominations only make up 16 of them. “Only 2 percent! I will never forget the ones we had to leave behind. “

The nominees

Here you will find sections of all nominees for this year’s Irish Times Irish Theater Awards. Then you will learn how to vote on the audience award and who the jury for 2020 is

Best production

Best nominations for production (clockwise from top left): Epiphany, La Cenerentola, The Big Chapel X, The Examination

epiphany

By Brian Watkins; Druid in collaboration with the Galway International Arts Festival

La Cenerentola

By Gioachino Rossini; Irish National Opera

The great chapel X

Based on The Big Chapel by Thomas Kilroy. Adapted from John Morton, Medb Lambert and Donal Gallagher; Asylum Productions and Kilkenny Arts Festival with support from the Abbey Theater

The investigation

By Feidlim Cannon and Gary Keegan; Brokentalkers and University College Dublin School of History

Best director

Jim Culleton, Judy Hegarty Lovett, Emma Jordan and Ronan Phelan were nominated for Best Directors

Jim Culleton

For the alternative by Michael Patrick and Oisín Kearney, Fishamble: The New Play Company in collaboration with Draíocht, the Everyman Theater, the Lime Tree Theater / Belltable, the Lyric Theater, the Pavilion Theater and the Town Hall Theater

Judy Hegarty Lovett

For how it is (part 2) by Samuel Beckett, a co-production by Gare St Lazare Ireland with The Coronet Theater (London) in collaboration with the Everyman Theater

Emma Jordan

For A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams, a production of the Lyric Theater; and from Fionnuala Kennedy, Prime Cut Productions in collaboration with Young at Art and EU Collective Plays

Ronan Phelan

For Much Ado About Nothing, by William Shakespeare, adapted from Nathan O’Donnell and Ronan Phelan, Rough Magic and Kilkenny Arts Festival

Best opera

Best nominations for the opera (clockwise from top left) Don Quichotte, Abomination: A DUP Opera, Griselda, The Stalls

Abominations: A DUP opera

By Conor Mitchell, Belfast Ensemble and Outburst Arts

Don Quixote

By Jules Massenet, Wexford Festival Opera

Griselda

By Antonio Vivaldi, Irish National Opera with the Irish Baroque Orchestra

The stands

By Tom Lane and Lily Akerman, Cork Opera House

Best New Nominees (clockwise from top left) Dylan Coburn Gray, Citysong; Tracy Martin, Dublin shows you how to do it; Michael Patrick and Oisín Kearney, The Alternative; Lisa Tierney-Keogh, this beautiful village

Best new game

city ​​song

By Dylan Coburn Gray, a co-production by Abbey Theater and Soho Theater

Dublin shows you how

By Tracy Martin, an Abbey Theater and the complex co-production

The alternative

By Michael Patrick and Oisín Kearney, Fishamble: The New Play Company in collaboration with Draíocht, the Everyman Theater, the Lime Tree Theater / Belltable, the Lyric Theater, the Pavilion Theater and the Town Hall Theater

This beautiful village

By Lisa Tierney-Keogh, the Abbey Theater

Best ensemble

Best Costume Nominations (Clockwise from Top Left) Sarah Bacon, Drama at Inish; Dorota Karolczak, Sweeney Todd; Enda Kenny, a tram called Desire; Sinead Lawless, Bingo Wings

The great chapel X

Based on The Big Chapel by Thomas Kilroy and adapted by John Morton, Medb Lambert and Donal Gallagher, Asylum Productions and Kilkenny Arts Festival with support from the Abbey Theater

Jonathan Swift’s travels

Based on the writings of Jonathan Swift and adapted by Conall Morrison, Blue Raincoat Theater Company

A Christmas story by Charles Dickens

Based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens and adapted by Jack Thorne, the Gate Theater

Theater for one

Cork Midsummer Festival and Cork Opera House present Landmark Productions and Octopus Theatricals

Best actor

Brian Doherty, Aaron Monaghan, Seamus O’Rourke and James Riordan were nominated for best actors

Brian Doherty

As Agamemnon in Hekuba by Marina Carr (Rough Magic); and as a dog in the red iron by Jim Nolan (Red Kettle Theater Company)

Aaron Monaghan

As Jonathan Swift in The Travels of Jonathan Swift by Conall Morrison, Blue Raincoat Theater Company

Seamus O’Rourke

As Thomas / Son in Trad by Mark Doherty, Livin’s Dred Theater Company, presented by the Abbey Theater

James Riordan

As Joe in Selvage by James Riordan, Brú Theater

Best actress

Nominated actresses: Aoibhéann McCann, Rachel O’Byrne, Sonya O’Donoghue, Eileen Walsh

Aoibheann McCann

As Blanche DuBois on a tram called Desire by Tennessee Williams, a production of the Lyric Theater

Rachel O’Byrne

As Penelope in these stupid things by Hugh Travers, White Label in collaboration with the Festival of Curiosity and Science Foundation Ireland

Sonya O’Donoghue

As Effie in Iphigenia in Splott by Gary Owen, Conflicted Theater

Eileen Walsh

When Laura started a Gate Theater production by David Eldridge

Best supporting actor

Best nominations for supporting actors Malcolm Adams, Ian-Lloyd Anderson, Christopher Grant and Matthew Malone

Malcolm Adams

As Polonius in Hamlet by William Shakespeare, Mill Productions

Ian-Lloyd Anderson

As Donal in The Beacon by Nancy Harris, a co-production by Druid and Gate Theater

Christopher Grant

As Michael in A Queer Céilí at Marty Forsythe by Dominic Montague, Kabosh Theater Company in collaboration with OUTing the Past and as part of the LGBT History Month and Imagine! Belfast Festival of Ideas and Politics

Matthew Malone

As Paul in Faultline from Anu Productions, a Gate Theater co-production

The best supporting actress

Best nominations for supporting actress Clare Barrett, Amy Conroy, Liz Fitzgibbon and Geraldine Plunkett

Clare Barrett

As Ms. Rice and Sal in Trad by Mark Doherty, Abbey Theater presents the Livin ’Dred Theater Company; and as Leonata in Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare, adapted from Nathan O’Donnell and Ronan Phelan, Rough Magic and Kilkenny Arts Festival

Amy Conroy

As Fionn in city song by Dylan Coburn Gray, a co-production by Abbey Theater and Soho Theater

Liz Fitzgibbon

How Josie, Marie and others in Dublin show you how Tracy Martin shows the Abbey Theater in a co-production with the complex

Geraldine Plunkett

As Ms. Loftus in The Afters by Ger Gallagher, Dolmen Theater

Special judge award

Nominated Judges (clockwise from top) Arts and Disability Ireland, The Ark: A Cultural Center for Children, Dublin Fringe Festival

The ark: a cultural center for children

To deal with a multitude of extremists and challenge them to create challenging work for a young audience, sometimes for the first time

Art and Disability Ireland

Work to ensure that the theater is not a hindering space for artists or audiences

The parishes of Callan, Limerick and Mullingar

For her support and involvement in the creation of plays that deal with painful local stories, about The Big Chapel X by Asylum Productions, Kilkenny Arts Festival and The Abbey Theater; Bread does not benefit from the Soviet Limerick from Gúna Nua; and The Valley of the Squinting Windows from the novel by Brinsley MacNamara

Dublin Fringe Festival

Facilitates the development of a new generation of theater artists and gives them the opportunity to test their creativity, cross borders and experiment under the guidance of excellent producers, artists and extremists

Special award for honor

Special award for honor: Macnas

This year’s special award is given to Macnas, the Galway-based creative ensemble that introduced the European tradition of street theater in Ireland, awakened the country’s spirit for carnival, and served as a vehicle for public relations and inclusive art for more than 30 years. It is particularly appropriate to recognize the central role of Macnas in the creation of the city’s current vibrant creative landscape in the year that Galway is the European Capital of Culture.

Best set design

Best Set Design nominee (clockwise from top left) Owen MacCarthaigh, The Cripple of Inishmaan; Nicky Shaw, La Cenerentola; Andrew Clancy, Beckett’s Room; and Sarah Bacon, city song

Sarah Bacon

For city song by Dylan Coburn Gray, a co-production by Abbey Theater and Soho Theater; and for the beginning of David Eldridge, the Gate Theater and Drama at Inish by Lennox Robinson, a production of the Abbey Theater

Andrew Clancy

For Beckett’s Room by Dead Center with Mark O’Halloran, a co-production by Dead Center and Gate Theater; and for A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings based on the short story by Gabriel García Márquez, adapted for the stage by Dan Colley, Manus Halligan and Genevieve Hulme Beaman from Collapsing Horse Theater

Owen MacCarthaigh

For the Inishmaan Cripple by Martin McDonagh, Gaiety Productions

Nicky Shaw

For La Cenerentola by Gioachino Rossini, Irish National Opera

Best costume design

Best Costume Nominations (Clockwise from Top Left) Sarah Bacon, Drama at Inish; Dorota Karolczak, Sweeney Todd; Enda Kenny, a tram called Desire; Sinead Lawless, Bingo Wings

Sarah Bacon

For Drama at Inish by Lennox Robinson, a production of the Abbey Theater

Dorota Karolczak

For Sweeney Todd by Stephen Sondheim, Northern Ireland Opera and Lyric Theater

Enda Kenny

For a tram called Desire by Tennessee Williams, a production of the Lyric Theater

Sinead Lawless

For Bingo Wings by Tom Swift, Fidget Feet Aerial Dance Theater

Best lighting design

Best Candidate Lights (clockwise from top left) Paul Keogan, The Big Chapel X; Sinead McKenna, Watt; Barry McKinney, The Travels of Jonathan Swift; Sarah Jane Shiels, redemption falls

Paul Keogan

For The Big Chapel X based on The Big Chapel by Thomas Kilroy, adapted by John Morton, Medb Lambert and Donal Gallagher, Asylum Productions and Kilkenny Arts Festival with support from the Abbey Theater; for The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, the Gate Theater; and for Blood in the Dirt by Rory Gleeson, Landmark Productions and Keynote Productions

Sinead McKenna

For Watt by Samuel Beckett, produced and directed by Tom Creed; and for Epiphany by Brian Watkins, Druid in collaboration with the Galway International Arts Festival

Barry McKinney

For Jonathan Swift’s travels, based on the writings of Jonathan Swift from Conall Morrison, Blue Raincoat Theater Company

Sarah Jane Shiels

For Redemption Falls, based on the novel by Joseph O’Connor, A Moonfish Theater, Abbey Theater and Galway International Arts Festival, co-production in collaboration with Town Hall Theater; and for A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings based on the short story by Gabriel García Márquez, adapted for the stage by Dan Colley, Manus Halligan and Genevieve Hulme Beaman, Collapsing Horse Theater; and for Selvage by James Riordan, Brú Theater

Best direction of movement

Best Movement Direction Candidates (clockwise from top left) Owen Lindsay, Skin Tight; Rachel Ní Bhraonáin, losing her body; Philip Connaughton, much ado about nothing; Paula O’Reilly, in our veins

Philip Connaughton

For much ado about nothing by William Shakespeare, adapted by Nathan O’Donnell and Ronan Phelan, Rough Magic and Kilkenny Arts Festival

Owen Lindsay

For Skin Tight by Gary Henderson, Restless Ecstasy

Rachel Ní Bhraonáin

For the loss of your body by Rachel Ní Bhraonáin, Dublin Fringe Festival

Paula O’Reilly

For In Our Veins by Lee Coffey, Bitter Like a Lemon and the Abbey Theater in collaboration with the Dublin Port Company

Best soundscape

Best Soundscape nominations (clockwise from top left) Tom Lane, The Haircut! Mel Mercier and the Irish Gamelan Orchestra, How It Is (Part 2); Denis Clohessy, the alternative; Frank Sweeney, it was easy (in the end)

Denis Clohessy

For the alternative by Michael Patrick and Oisín Kearney, Fishamble: The New Play Company in collaboration with Draíocht, the Everyman Theater, the Lime Tree Theater / Belltable, the Lyric Theater, the Pavilion Theater and the Town Hall Theater; and for The Examination by Feidlim Cannon and Gary Keegan, Brokentalkers and UCD School of History; and for In Our Veins by Lee Coffey, Bitter Like a Lemon and the Abbey Theater in collaboration with the Dublin Port Company

Tom Lane

For the haircut! By Wayne Jordan and Tom Lane, the ark

Mel Mercier and the Irish Gamelan Orchestra

For How It Is (Part 2) by Samuel Beckett, co-produced by Gare St Lazare Ireland and The Coronet Theater (London) in collaboration with the Everyman Theater

Frank Sweeney

Because it was easy (in the end) by Grace Dyas, a co-production by Abbey Theater and THEATREclub

The 23rd Irish Times Irish Theater Awards, in partnership with TileStyle, will take place on Sunday April 5th at the National Concert Hall in Dublin. The vote for the audience award will take place on irishtimes.com from mid-February. The upcoming jury for the 2020 season has already taken over the baton. You are Tanya Deane, lecturer in drama at the Conservatory of the Dublin University of Technology; Nicholas Grene, retired professor of English literature at Trinity College Dublin; and Lorelei Harris, radio producer, documentary filmmaker, and cultural and media consultant

