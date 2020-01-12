advertisement

A collection of nostalgic paintings has transformed a graphic designer into a local celebrity in Chaddesden after sharing the photos online.

Mark Catherines, 43, became extremely popular in the area after creating a set of paintings showing what the area looked like almost 50 years ago.

Mr. Catherines worked on images showing what Nottingham Road and Chaddesden Lane looked like in the 1970s.

His creative and very detailed work generated a lot of interest on Facebook and that led him to do even more work.

He has taken several orders and says that he has now often been stopped by people who want to tell him about the story of Chaddesden.

This painting shows what Chaddesden Lane looked like in 1971

(Image: Mark Catherines)

One of his paintings shows the detailed brickwork of the Nottingham Road shopping district, where Birds Bakery is now located.

And another work of art shows what Chaddesden Lane looked like with the old Chaddesden Jubilee Club building standing proudly before it was overturned.

This painting also shows in detail the old shops of the region, in particular Taylor’s Sweet Shop and Oldershaw’s Butchers Shop.

Talking to Derbyshire Live about his new success, he said, “A few weeks ago, I came home from work and suddenly felt like doing watercolor paintings. I didn’t look back .

“I have always been interested in art and I drew a lot when I was younger.

“At work, I sit at a computer all day, so it’s really nice to come home and work on something very natural.

“I put one of my paintings on the Chaddesden Memories Facebook page and it received a lot of likes and comments, which for me was an incredible feeling. I just continued.

This shows what the building that now houses Birds Bakery looked like in the 1970s

(Image: Mark Catherines)

“I had people who came to tell me” my mother worked in this store “and then we talk about history, which is good. It’s good because I grew up in Chaddesden and I can also share these memories.

“Interestingly, many of the buildings I painted are exactly the same today as they were in the 1970s. Obviously the stores and the types of cars have changed, but I think it is why they created such a response.

“For me, the most special thing is that someone is buying my work and it will be a permanent setting in their home. It makes it really special. There seems to be a real demand for this kind of thing.”

A 1970s painting of Nottingham Road – this is where Iceland is now

(Image: Mark Catherines)

Catherines said he would like to create a Chaddesden painting calendar for 2021 and plans to start working on it in the New Year.

He added: “I’ve done a few now, so I need to do more to get to twelve but I think it’s possible. It would be great to have a booth at Chaddesden’s next Christmas market for show people my work. “

Those interested in Mr. Catherines’ works or who wish to purchase paintings can visit his Facebook page here.

