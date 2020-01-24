advertisement

Coco Gauff is only 15 years old, but has already made a name for himself.

The New Balance-based tennis professional defeated another of the brightest young stars of the sport, Naomi Osaka, in the third round of the Australian Open 6: 3, 6: 4. By defeating her Nike-sponsored opponent, she dethroned the tournament’s defending champion. (Gauff next meets 12-year-old Sofia Kenin.)

Although young, Gauff already has superstar potential. Her breakthrough came at Wimbledon last year when she was not only the youngest player to qualify for the tournament, but also defeated a sporting legend, Venus Williams. And their legion of fans grows away from the square. Today she has 649,000 followers on Instagram and 189,500 on Twitter.

She doesn’t take her platform for granted and seems to be enjoying the opportunity to become a role model. Gauff was quoted by the Express at the Citi Open tournament in Washington DC in July 2019 and said: “I know people are taking care of me. I know that helps a lot more because I know people are watching. And I want to be a good role model for younger girls. “

Her athletic skills, coupled with a winning personality outside the field, have excited industry insiders that she has the potential to be a great face for any brand. And if it stays with its current sponsors, New Balance is ready for a bright future for Gen Z consumers.

“She is a very exciting player, a very talented player and I think she is paying some attention to the brand,” NPD Group’s senior sports consultant Matt Powell told FN. “She brings a young, fresh face and an incredible athletic history. I think it really helps them with the credibility of the younger consumer. “

Although Powell believes it is too early to call Gauff the face of her generation, he said she has the potential to be what Serena Williams is for tennis and to draw attention to the eyes associated with that Signed by Kawhi Leonard.

“People are planning to succeed the Williams sisters. It could be in public for some time and I think that’s good for (New Balance), ”said Powell. “It gives them sporty credibility, it gives them the opportunity to face a younger, more fashionable consumer. All of this is a win for New Balance. “

Siobhan Breagy, global marketing manager for activating athletes at New Balance, believes that Gauff has the ability to appeal to people of all ages, but particularly appreciates the special bond she has with Gen Zers. What fascinates the manager most about Gauff is the athlete’s desire to “create a legacy that others can follow”.

“It appeals to Gen Z consumers by being informed and active on social media and beyond their performance in court. It is more exciting to follow her journey when you see her play during the Australian Open Rally for Relief exhibition game, at a Jaden Smith concert or in the yard with Kawhi Leonard, ”said Breagy FN.

