HONESDALE, Pa. – An annual effort to track the number of homeless people in the state starts on Wednesday.

In 2017 and 2018, Wayne County earned nearly $ 500,000 in federal funding for housing and urban development. At the time, more than 200 people received help from relief programs, but in order to continue receiving that money every year, Wayne County has to count the number of homeless people.

Honesdale Central Park on a cold, sunny, January day is quiet, but at night it is one of the places to look for people who are homeless, so this is where volunteers go Wednesday night for the entire state “Point in Time Count.” “

“When we write our scholarships, the scholarships need data, so this is how we get our data,” said housing coordinator Vanessa McConnell.

Approximately 35 volunteers will paint every municipality in Wayne County for a few hours in search and counting of anyone currently homeless. Those people then get the chance to stay in a shelter if they want to.

“One of the things that I think our community is not fully aware of is our homeless population. These programs work, our unprotected numbers are declining, “said Wayne County Commissioner Jocelyn Cramer.

For anyone who is missed Wednesday night during the PIT count, there is a new event, new this year, Thursday at the Wayne County warm-up station.

“Youth seems more resourceful, so it’s harder to find them. And sometimes young people don’t really realize that they are homeless, “McConnell said.

The “Come and Be Counted” event at the Honesdale heating station gives anyone who has no place to stay the chance to use the kitchen and bathroom or just stay warm for a few hours. Municipal officials hope that people turn up to count the homeless even better.

“My biggest thing is just to make it known. We are here, we are here to help. We have programs to help you, “McConnell added.

The heating station is new this year. It is open two days a week and is known as the Big Blue building on 12th Street.

“Your community is only as strong as your weakest link, so it’s really important for all of us to ensure that our community is well cared for,” said Commissioner Cramer.

The Come and Be Counted event takes place on Thursday, January 23 from 8.30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 330 12th Street in Honesdale. From 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., the Ministry of Health offers hepatitis A vaccinations to everyone who has been identified. There will also be hot drinks and snacks.

