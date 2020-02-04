advertisement

“I bet if you ask some of your friends at least one will admit to having one too.”

I never planned keeping a secret money store from my husband, but I think I ended up doing that.

Like many other women during my university days, I used my existing bank account to get paid for my job for a few years. That was the situation when I got married.

advertisement

My husband was independent and older and owned his house (where we lived). We took turns paying for things like groceries and bills.

I also had a modest property that I sold and invested the proceeds into his business. So our contributions to the general financial situation were pretty much the same.

A year after we got married, my husband put me in his business account as a joint account holder so I can help him manage his business.

Eventually it became a lot of work and I quit my job to come to him full time. I was still paid as an employee (a small amount) and this wage went into my personal account, just like my other job.

My husband knew that and there was no problem – he was right to receive an income from our business. Things only changed much later when I realized that our marriage … ended badly.

Do you want to join the family? Sign up for our Kidspot newsletter for more stories like this.

It is common for couples to have shared bank accounts. Image: @namawinston.

“At least I had some money for my son and I to go with”

I started looking at my independent account as money that I would need if we split up. I stopped using it for expenses for our little son as I was – I began to make a conscious effort that everything that was for our son should come from our shared accounts.

I felt and felt that I would need every penny I earned to bring myself and my little son to our own home – and as I could see from the aftermath of the split, I was right.

My only regret? Not to have saved anymore. The day I left, I had $ 3362.00 in this account. I will never forget that number. It gave me and my two year old son freedom.

I know what some of you think. Hiding such a big secret from my husband was a sign of the strength of my marriage. You might be right. But if this marriage always ended anyway, I would at least have some money for my son and I to go with.

Many women have secret hiding places. Image: @namawinston.

Nama is not the only one …

As it turns out, I am far from alone with this secret hiding place. I have spoken to several women who have planned a very deliberate “secret split stash” for this rainy day.

And I bet if you ask some of your friends, at least one will admit that he has one too.

I remember sitting down with my friends Karen and Susan * and telling them what I had done. Both admitted that they had always had accounts in their own names.

I could not believe it. two happily married women? Why should you have to do that?

Oh wait; that was me.

Karen revealed that she had done the same thing I did. Keep her bank account before marriage. However, since she had never worked since then, she tacitly granted the small change, which for nearly 10 years of marriage was nearly $ 10,000.

Smart girl. Since she was a housewife, she knew that one day she might need a safety net.

Susan had done it differently. When she inherited some money from an aunt, she didn’t tell her husband, but put it in a high-yield account.

Do you have a secret hiding place? Image: @namawinston.

For Susan, it was not a shared supply, but rather easy access to cash in case anything ever happened to her husband, since her money was tied up in his business, in which she was not involved.

She imagined it was for a situation where he had a stroke or something … but admitted that it was also the case if he cheated her with the business money in any way. Yes, it all sounds a bit like Hollywood film, but it happens!

Susan’s hiding place? Cool $ 20,000 for finding a great interest-bearing account. Obviously, Susan wasn’t going to ever lower her standard of living!

I also raised the issue with my friend Brenda. She was horrified and admonished me that I hadn’t pointed out my ex, that I had kept money to myself.

I told her it was money I made – he just didn’t know the balance. And in the end I really needed it – especially since my son was with me 100 percent.

Judge Brenda was not moved.

“Marriages and money are complicated.” Image: @namawinston.

Secret hiding places aren’t that secret online

When I recently discussed this topic in an online parent group, many other women have confessed to their secret hiding places. Most admitted that they had between $ 3,000 and $ 8,000 that their husbands didn’t know about.

The money was saved from a mix of personal income, tax returns, and money given to them by their parents.

It was all overboard – the tax department knew it; it’s just that their husbands didn’t.

The discussion also revealed that Judge Brenda was not alone in her horror. Some of the women found it very disloyal to their men. And I think that’s fair enough.

I can only say that marriages and money are complicated. You never know what’s going to happen, so I only hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.

* The names have been changed because I have never seen a sista with a secret, shared supply.

advertisement