The bane of everyone’s use of Netflix must be the autoplay feature.

As soon as you finish a program or movie on Netflix, you don’t need a trailer playing immediately in your face.

Some of us like to sit and absorb the splendor / tragedy / depth of what we have just seen.

But it’s very difficult when you have a few seconds to grab the remote before a trailer for ‘The Witcher’ or the latest episodes of ‘Bojack Horseman’ or whatever starts to explode in your face.

Fortunately, the streaming service has, in his words, “heard the comments loud and clear”.

Now, some have found the autoplay feature useful, especially when one episode of a show starts playing immediately after the next. But we’re sure most people will agree, these snippets playing are really annoying.

And you know what else is boring? By browsing the options on Netflix to choose what you want to watch and if you stop to play a synopsis of a program for one second, a trailer begins to play.

So, Netflix Twitter has revealed how to enable or disable the automatic playback of the next episode of a series on all devices (now this function, as we said, it does not bother us so much); and how to enable and disable autoplay previews when browsing on all devices (thanks!)

In both cases, you must:

To log in to Netflix from a web browser. To select Manage profiles in the menu. Select the profile you want to update. Check or uncheck the options for Automatically play the next episode in a series on all devices and Automatic reading of previews when browsing on all devices, According to your preferences.

There may be delays before the setting takes effect. Normally, this can be bypassed by switching to another profile and returning to yours.

