Knights senior Jarret Niedosik has set a record 25-3 wrestling record this season, achieving 73 career victories.

DOYLESTOWN – Jarret Niedosik takes his opponent down and then lets him up.

Then do it again.

And again.

What he does is try to get better on his feet or in the neutral position if you want to use a wrestling term.

You wouldn’t have seen the North Penn senior last year.

You wouldn’t have seen him last month.

“I was nervous about my injury and if my arm could stand it,” said Niedosik and didn’t hurt me again.

“I never really wanted to shoot (on my feet) because I was afraid of what could happen. But now I feel great and I don’t worry. Something just clicked and now it’s not even in my head – me just go out and wrestle. “

The injury, a torn labrum in his right shoulder that he had struggled with prior to his junior season, basically made him wrestle with one arm.

“I tried my best last year but it was tough,” said Niedosik. “I couldn’t do much with my feet and it was difficult to keep people at the top.

“I was operated on after last season and now I finally feel right and want a great season for seniors.”

In this regard, it has been so good that Niedosik has a record 25-3 win at the Suburban One League Continental Conference in Central Bucks West on Saturday.

“With everything he went through last year, he was still able to reach (southeast) regions,” said seasoned North Penn coach Rob Shettsline.

“And there are things he wants to do this season, and our job is to help him achieve those things. He has the ability to do a nice run in the tournaments and make it states. We trust him and he will work hard to do what he has to do. “

Shettsline also let his senior know that time is running out, however sad it may be.

“We talked recently that there are only 30 or 40 days left in the season,” said Shettsline. “And you have to risk everything now because you can’t go back.”

These words came up for Niedosik because he is not sure whether he will wrestle in college or focus exclusively on academics.

“For me as a senior, it is a little bit more because I stand at the wrestling fence after I graduate,” said Niedosik.

“I’m looking for business or financial opportunities at Gettysburg or York College and trying to keep my options open. I have quite a bit of time to decide what to do until the end of this season.

“I struggled for a long time, but I only really took it seriously in my first year. But after this season I wanted to stop, but my father said he should give it another year and then make a decision. I did it and I did I’m glad I listened to him. “

He added £ 170 to the victories, 30 last year and the 25 already mentioned this season, to keep up with a top 20 state ranking in Class 3A.

“I want to make it to the States and my main goal is to get on the podium and get a medal (the top eight in every weight category do this),” said Niedosik. “I know it won’t be easy, but I will give everything I have.”

