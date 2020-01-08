advertisement

Manchester United have submitted applications for one of the midfielder’s transfer targets following the confirmation of chief executive Ed Ed Woodward.

Barcelona star Arturo Vidal is the target of the Red Devils’ midfield, and recent reports have suggested the club have made a bid for him.

Manchester United bid for Arturo Vidal revealed Chilean media network DirecTV.

Manchester United have submitted a £ 17million bid for Arturo Vidal, but Barcelona are reluctant to let him leave the club.

The Red Devils want to strengthen their midfield this month with new players, especially in the wake of the crisis.

Key midfielders Scott McTomina and Paul Pogba have been absent from Manchester United for the next few weeks, and that left them short.

At the weekend, Arturo Vidal proved his worth after being awarded one of the goals in the Spanish La Liga game against Espanyol.

Espanyol and Barcelona played a draw 2-2 as they ended the game against ten men after a red card given to two international yellow cards by French international Franckie De Jong.

Vidal defeated the former European champions after the Chilean was substituted in the second half.

