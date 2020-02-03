advertisement

Irish coffee lovers are likely to be thrilled to hear that one of Ireland’s most respected barists has just signed a contract to open a café at Dublin Airport with preliminary plans for global expansion – or at least for other countries in Ireland years ahead.

Colin Harmon, the owner of 3fe, launched a tender process for the opening of a coffee bar in Terminal 2 earlier this year and has recently received news that its offer has been accepted.

“Ever since we opened Middle Abbey Street over 10 years ago, customers have asked us to open a coffee shop at the airport, but so far it has not been possible,” he says. “We see the opportunity to offer a specialty coffee offer (there) as one of the most important tasks we will ever do.”

Harmon said he was asked by SSP, the airport catering company, to participate in this project. “We took the chance and now it is our task to find the right coffee to ensure that Dublin Airport offers a world-class coffee range for Dublin Airport. Over 30 million passengers pass through every year.”

In addition to a large monastery in Glasnevin in Dublin, there are five 3fe coffee shops. 3fe’s wholesale business supplies coffee to gourmet stores across the country and is on the rise in global markets. Harmon currently has around 50 employees.

He said all of the coffee will be “roasted in our North Dublin roastery, and we will conduct a rigorous and thorough training program to ensure that every cup is of the best possible quality.”

The opening of the coffee bar at the airport is expected in early 2021, and it is planned “to offer further offers at Dublin Airport and other transport hubs at home and abroad in the coming years”.

Harmon went into the coffee game after assembling an industrial-scale espresso machine from spare parts in his apartment on the third floor – 3fe stands for espresso on the third floor – and set himself the goal of participating in the Barista World Championships.

Within a year he was so well trained in his new profession that he finished fourth at the World Cup. In 2009, he opened his first 3fe café in front of the Twisted Pepper nightclub on Abbey Street in Dublin on a budget of € 5,000.

On his first business day, he only spent 16 cups of coffee, but he persevered. Word got around and it wasn’t long before he sold 500 kg of coffee a week in wholesale. Then he built his own 790 square meter monastery in Glasnevin.

According to Harmon, for us as a domestic company, “without third-party investment flows, it’s an ideal time to prepare for this expansion in advance without having to raise funds. We see this as an opportunity not only to increase the volume of our business, but above all to improve the quality of our work with the advantage of size and experience. “

