Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are on horseback to sign Leicester City defender Ben Jillwill, who has been a major influence for Brendan Rodgers this season.

The Sun revealed that United scouts were among the spectators before beating Liverpool 2-1 before the international break, and they were impressed with the player’s performance.

It is also said that the gunmen look forward to taking a full-fledged return as Unai Emery plans to upgrade his fragile defensive unit in January.

Chelsea are also in the race for the player, as they hope he will be available next summer.

Manchester United are reportedly headed for the two London clubs, and they are expected to raise £ 50m next year.

At the same time, the Red Devils have stepped up their plans to tempt Old James Madison to Old Trafford as they prepare to submit a massive £ 80m bid for his services.

The Englishman has become a major source of speculation in recent weeks as his future at King’s Power remains uncertain.

Signed by Maguire from Foxes this summer, the Red Devils will hopefully explore the relationship between the two clubs in their favor.

