advertisement

Juan Gomez de Liaño and Thirdy Ravena finally made their mark when Mighty Sports-Creative Pacific won 88: 66 against ES Rades for the third time in a row at the 31st Dubai International Basketball Championship at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Tunisia late Monday United Arab Emirates.

The former college rivals, together with Gomez de Liaño from the University of the Philippines, scored six triples and scored an impressive 4-of-5 shoot from outside the arena with 12 points. Ravena, the former Ateneo superstar, added two more triples from five attempts, ending with eight points.

continue reading

advertisement

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement