The last trailer for Disney’s remake of “Mulan” was released shortly before the launch of Super Bowl LIV and offers a closer look at the newly interpreted villains that the Chinese heroine – played by Liu Yifei – will compete against.

In the trailer we see Jason Scott Lee playing Bori Khan, a Hun leader like the evil Shan Yu from the original Disney animated film. But for this new villain, his invasion is much more personal and promises to conquer the imperial city to avenge his father’s death. Next to him is Xian Lang, played by legendary Chinese actress Gong Li. She is a shapeshifter who is committed to fighting alongside Bori Khan and tells Mulan that “if she pretends to be something, she will die” you are not “.

The trailer also shows Tzi Ma as Mulan’s father Hua Zhou, who discovers that his daughter has run away to take his place when the army needs a man from every family to defend the country from Bori Khan’s forces. When his wife warns him that she will die in battle, he replies, “If I expose her, our own people will kill her.”

Strongly inspired by China’s Wuxia films, the new “Mulan” will neither have the sarcastic mushu dragon that Eddie Murphy popularized in the original Disney film, nor will he have full musical numbers. However, the music from the original Mulan will be part of the remake’s score, with orchestral versions of songs like “Reflections” made for the film.

Directed by Niki Caro, “Mulan” also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, Rosalind Chao and Jet Li. The film will be released on March 27th. Check out the trailer above.

