You can never be sure about the Meralco team in the Philippine Basketball Association. The mighty bolts are full of surprises.

Last Wednesday, injured Raymond Almazan refused to report sick and attempted a brave limp start to hopefully get Meralco back in his seven-time final against Barangay Ginebra.

It was also a big surprise how Almazan was limping away, apparently without adequate preparation.

After a good start, with Meralco ending with 14 opponents in the first quarter, Almazan was withdrawn. After an angry start, it became predictably unusable. Next, Meralco fell into an absentminded, spiritless state that lost him 3-1 to the fiery Barangay Ginebra.

It would be no exaggeration to say that Meralco was partially paralyzed. It wasn’t a disposable item; rather, the inability of the bolts made the announced game 4 of the final tournament an unforgettable trash.

The Gin Kings were ready to contest the coup and conquer the crown on Friday.

There was also a desperate cry that Meralco should snap back and become a major threat again.

Ginebra’s coach Tim Cone blamed the lack of rhythm for Meralco’s crucial loss in Game 4.

Cone sounded doubly confused because he swore that Ginebra had done nothing great than methodically competing last Wednesday.

Norman Black, the biggest loser, said his team was frozen and allowed Ginebra to do anything to them.

He couldn’t point a finger at anyone.

Perhaps he was blinded by the criticism that Almazan was the only main weapon for Meralco if he wanted to withstand the expected rush of Ginebra.

Shouldn’t they have tried to start without Almazan before they pushed their injured, limping leg into battle?

This column will be published a full day before PBA final game 5 in the Mall of Asia.

Needless to say, Meralco would be determined to survive.

Indeed, there will be no repetition of the embarrassment of Game 4 when, as coach Black tried to explain, his team was reduced to a joke.

Well, but knowing PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial, he wouldn’t just sit there and accept the Grizzly Game 4 slump to experience it.

Meralco, who took a surprise, was not completely overridden. This isn’t the kind of powerful, expensive outfit that would allow you to laugh for two consecutive nights.

It is the PBA that has a problem.

A foolproof formula has to be found to ensure that important offers such as the playoffs of the conference finals can be kept as a valid tension theater through thick and thin.

