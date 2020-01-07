advertisement

After the release of a demo for the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 remake and the subsequent data collection of game details and resources, the game’s scenario director, Kazushige Nojima, was disappointed and frustrated with the release.

On January 2, shortly after the leaks occurred on social media, Nojima visited his Twitter page to express his frustration:

リ リ ー ク っ 、 ほ ん と い ろ ん な く く る よ

advertisement

– Kazushige Nojima (@ sgwr1) January 2, 2020

Related: Updated Final Fantasy VII Remake Box Art Reveals Game is scheduled for a year exclusively on PlayStation

In a translation provided by localizer Tom James to USGamer, Nojima is reported to be upset about the leaks:

“Basically, he wrote,“ This leak will surely go over a lot of things. ”The choice of words that he uses emphasizes the lack of consideration of the development team’s own plans and emotions in this matter. It is the same word that you use when you say someone tramples Japanese’s feelings in Japanese. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_qjybyni28 (/ embed)

Luckily, after receiving fan support, Nojima replied in English that he felt “healed” by the fans’ encouraging words:

Thank you very much, wonderful people. I was healed. Good night.

– Kazushige Nojima (@ sgwr1) January 2, 2020

See also: Square Enix reveals massive details on Final Fantasy VII remake

It looks like Nojima has left the leaks behind and looks to the future when he soon releases the official music video for Don’t Look Back in Anger by Oasis:

Don’t look back angrily (official video) https://t.co/2vH9CS4FZN @YouTube さ ん か ら

– Kazushige Nojima (@ sgwr1) January 2, 2020

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be available for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.

(Visited once, 1 visits today)

About the author

advertisement