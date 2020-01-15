advertisement

New York-based television and film distributor FilmRise has US rights to Cindy Meehl’s feature film “The Dog Doc” about the innovative and unconventional veterinarian Dr. Marty Goldstein acquired. This was announced by FilmRise boss Danny Fisher on Wednesday.

Dr. Goldstein, previously known as a loner, miracle worker, or quack, runs a clinic in South Salem, New York that has made him and his team known for their inclusive and even holistic approaches to animal health.

Meehl, who made the documentary “Buck” in 2011, made the documentary that debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. FilmRise will release “The Dog Doc” in select markets in March, followed by a national rollout for on-demand cinema and cinema.

“This documentary will undoubtedly have an audience that takes an alternative approach to animal health. Meehl’s familiar look at Dr. Goldstein’s practice provides an insight into how he and his clinic treat and cure people’s most valuable pets in a unique way. A film that all viewers can enjoy and identify with, ”Fisher said in a statement.

“The Dog Doc” follows the founding father of integrative veterinary medicine, Dr. Marty Goldstein, and colleagues from the Smith Ridge Veterinary Center. They have created a holistic care mecca that offers hope to dozens of previously hopeless animals (and their owners). The center’s deeply empathetic philosophy combines conventional medical education with innovative alternative therapies and is an important example of how improving general health, not just treating diseases, affects all living things. While the staff interacts with animals, there is a lot at stake and it is often a jerk as the viewers watch the owners, some who have traveled long distances struggle with the reality of whether their pets will live one more day or Not.

“The Dog Doc” raises a serious question about whether we don’t want to treat our pets, our children and ourselves, and at the same time offers an insightful look into a rarely seen world to paint a complete picture of devotion and joy, a veterinarian to be.

Dr. Goldstein has been a practicing veterinarian for more than 45 years and has appeared on the “Oprah Winfrey Show”, “Martha Stewart Show” and “Good Morning America”. He is the author of the book “The Nature of Animal Healing”. and is currently working on a follow-up.

Meehl is best known as a director and executive producer of the documentary “Buck” about the horse whisperer Buck Brannaman 2011. She founded Cedar Creek Productions in 2008 and is executive producer of “The River and the Wall”, which premiered at SXSW in March, as well as the Tribeca contribution “Rewind” from 2019.

The deal was negotiated by Max Einhorn from FilmRise and Ben Schwartz, Josh Braun and Matt Burke from Submarine.

