A woman brushes her teeth in a second; Next time the walls are shaking, lights are flickering, water is pouring in, people are screaming. The woman has to act quickly, otherwise everyone dies. This is the chaotic opening of “Underwater”, a wet “alien” knockoff, and the latest entry in Hollywood’s annual January fire sale when studios sell their less than outstanding goods.

At least it has Kristen Stewart as the woman who practices poorly timed oral hygiene. As cynical and tough as ever, her Norah leads a team of scientists who are trying to escape an underwater drilling station seven miles below the surface of the sea. Norah is equipped with a peroxide-washed buzz cut and is the station’s mechanical engineer, who apparently has to open a lot of doors. Sigourney Weavers Ripley is definitely not.

On this Poseidon adventure in the deep sea, they accompany their captain (a wasted Vincent Cassel) and colleagues, played by John Gallagher Jr. (“The Newsroom”), Jessica Henwick (“Game of Thrones”) and Mamoudou Athie (“The Front Runner ”) and TJ Miller (” Silicon Valley “) and adds what is meant as a comic book relief. The six survivors attempt to reach the evacuation pods, but their path is blocked by broken equipment, debris, debris, and dwindling oxygen supplies, all of which are due to an earthquake. Where’s Aquaman when you need him?

Spoiler alert! The tremors didn’t move the geographic plates. It is a mysterious and starved species of deep-water predators that shows the chest-bursting xenomorphs of “Alien” in this film. The creatures represent Mother Nature, who believably feels cheated and disregarded by the crew who mine their precious minerals. The screenplay by Brian Duffield (“Insurgent”) and Adam Cozad (“The Legend of Tarzan”) also deals with topics such as love and sacrifice. Aaah!

It also prompts Stewart to lift most of the load in a subaquatic haunted house. Stewart channels Ripley again and spends part of her time walking around her skivvies. Give your underwear an MVP award because these black bikinis stayed where an inferior garment would have appeared in the wrong places. That would have made maneuvering and fending off these threatening life forms even more uncomfortable.

Stewart, known as arthouse darling (“Clouds of Sils Maria”, “Personal Shopper”), takes the risk of taking on a genre role. She does her best to get emotions out of … wet … material that drowns in clichés and is saturated with stupidity. Word games are fun.

“Underwater” is from Holyoke’s William Eubank, a cinematographer who became a director and is working on a sequel to his triple science fiction mind bender “The Signal”. But his third time as a director is definitely not a crippled spell from a screenplay full of ridiculous “you-got-this” dialogues, cheap jump fears, and far too familiar images that are all instantly unforgettable. No wonder it was relegated to the garbage heap in January.

Dana Barbuto can be reached at dbarbuto@patriotledger.com or follow her on Twitter @dbarbuto_Ledger.

“Underwater”

Actors: Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher, Jr., Mamadou Athie.

(PG-13 for science fiction actions and terror and short, strong language.)

Note: C

