A good rule that you should follow in life is when you are really good at something and you enjoy doing it further. British director Guy Ritchie is really good at making films, and he has repeatedly said in interviews that he really enjoys doing them. Here’s the catch: Even if his films are all well made, they’re not all really good. His die-hard fans would argue this last point. Well, except for his hard-to-observe remake of “Swept Away” from 2002, in which his then wife Madonna played the main role. Then there was the guy from “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” – not a good film.

But I’m here to praise Ritchie, not to bury him. He had big hits with two Sherlock Holmes films and last year “Aladdin” broke the billion dollar mark at the box office. His best films, to which his true fans remain loyal, are his violent and funny look at the underbelly of England’s criminal trifle. The coarse-grained “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” introduced him in 1998. His follow-up “Snatch”, two years later, kept the same taste, proving that he had a vision and directed the writing to go with something. After a few dropouts, he returned to his unique crime stories with the grandiose “RocknRolla”. Then those hits (and failures) came.

Now, in an absolutely positive act, one step forward and two steps back, Ritchie has written and directed “The Gentlemen”, a violent, funny, criminal story about drug trafficking and all kinds of people in contemporary London. He also filled it with the coolest performers: Matthew McConaughey as a relaxed and very well organized pot dealer; Charlie Hunnam as his right man (maybe the henchman would be more appropriate); Hugh Grant as an unscrupulous private investigator; Colin Farrell as a mysterious and dangerous fellow known only as a coach to name a few.

Ritchie’s film is winking and nods to viewers that they are watching a film. In presenting his story of villains blackmailing and threatening other villains, he alludes to a script in his film – a physical script written by one of the characters – in both that tell a slightly different version of one of these stories. Still confused? Well, you should be, because that’s what both Ritchie and his characters seem to want.

I think it all goes something like this: American ex-pat Mickey (McConaughey) tries to sell his pot business to American ex-pat Matthew (Jeremy Strong), a less successful dealer because of Mickey’s wife Rosalind (Michelle Dockery) that makes money enough for both. But the evil gangster Dry Eye (Henry Golding) wants to buy the business and won’t accept no for an answer. Wait a minute: Lord George (Tom Wu), the heroin drug dealer, and how often can you put “Lord” next to “Lord”? Then there’s the Big Dave (Eddie Marsan) newspaper publisher who wants to get Mickey down, so he hires Fletcher (Grant) to find dirt on him. When Coach (Farrell) comes into the line of the film, all bets are reversed as to where this should lead.

With so much going on between so many characters, it is confusing to see them. But the characters are also confused about what happens. Suffice it to say that everything comes together for them and for us.

The actors all have a happy time with it. McConaughey centers the film in an almost casual way, Hunnam manages to switch between reserved and scary, and both Grant and Farrell show their comedic sides, with Farrell transitioning to moments of exhilaration due to the unpredictability of his character.

Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” fans may not take on cotton wool, but Ritchie fans will smile when they see a poster for “The Man from UNCLE”. Everyone should be happy that Ritchie has returned to material – and a style – in which he is good and which is really good.

Ed Symkus writes about films for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.

“The Gentleman”

Written and directed by Guy Ritchie

With Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell and Jeremy Strong

Rated R

