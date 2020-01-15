advertisement

When “Bad Boys”, the Hollywood director Michael Bay’s cop-buddy film with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence was released 25 years ago, the box office grossed just over $ 141 million. When “Bad Boys II” was released 17 years ago with the same combination of directing and acting, ticket sales were $ 273 million. I haven’t seen any of these films until I sat on my living room couch for a double function a week ago.

And I liked her! A lot of!! It was easy to understand why they were such big hits. Both were characterized by a lot of action, breakneck cuts, some violence, a steady dash of humor, snappy jokes, a lush and rich color scheme and a credible and loving camaraderie between the two main characters.

Over the years I had also become an unabashed Michael Bay fan, with the exception of his dizzyingly unobservable “Transformers” films. When I found out that he wasn’t staging “Bad Boys for Life” and that this was co-created by the unknown Adil El Arbi and Bilail Fallah, I had some negative thoughts.

But 10 minutes later I knew that I was in good hands and was already being overtaken by all the action, the quick editing, the violence, the humor, the camaraderie, etc. About 20 minutes later, when Michael Bay cameo as a wedding candidate and I realized that he had given the film his blessing (and later found out that he had produced it), I was ready for the ride.

It actually begins with a wild ride, with Mike Lowrey (Smith) driving his Porsche with his partner Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) in the passenger seat in a zigzag through a high-speed police chase in Miami. screamed that he should slow down. But it turns out it’s not a chase. It’s a high-speed ride to a hospital where Marcus’ daughter gives birth to his first grandson.

And so the story of the apparent dissolution of the partnership begins. Mike and Marcus have been together for years, but now Marcus is considering retiring “because only the family matters”. Mike replies: “I will kill criminals until I am 100 years old.” ! “

There is now a bloody jailbreak somewhere in Mexico, a vindictive mother’s reunion with her murderous son, and a vindictive plan that involves targeting Mike with a few bullets. With this act, one can say with certainty that retirement has moved into the background, at least temporarily.

There’s dark, serious stuff going on here, but the writers and directors make the mix a little bit fun, and there’s a fun mix between action man Mike, who still maintains his old lifestyle, and old-fashioned family man Marcus settled in his new one. For clarification, Mike wants to take revenge on those who tried to get rid of him, and Marcus wants to enjoy life with his grandson.

Joe Pantoliano returns to his third portrayal of overly excited Captain Howard, who regularly takes a sip of Pepto Bismol when Mike attacks him. The newcomers to the series Paola Nuñez as head of a special police force and Kate del Castillo and Jacob Scipio as vicious mother-son duo are perfectly staffed. But like the first two entries, it’s the relationship between Smith and Lawrence on the screen, the peanut butter, and the jelly of the cop-buddy films (that’s a compliment) that gets the film going.

Their characters are similar in that they are committed to their work. They are different because … Mike drives this Porsche and Marcus drives his wife’s Nissan Quest. The nice thing about playing these action roles again after all this time is that they convince as a couple of guys who have been in the tooth too long to do it, but still can. Will there be a “Bad Boys 4”? The script makes it possible, but let’s see how well it does at the box office (my guess is very good).

Ed Symkus writes about films for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.

“Bad Boys For Life”

Written by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig, Joe Carnahan; Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilail Fallah

With Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Joe Pantoliano, Paola Nuñez, Kate de Castillo and Jacob Scipio

Rated R

