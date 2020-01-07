advertisement

The death row drama “Just Mercy” deals with the kind of hot-button issues that are ripe for audience manipulation – and I took the bait, lock and stock … I owe the ability of Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, raise the material beyond a mere disgrace against the death penalty.

Based on a memo from civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson, co-founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, the film follows the idealistic Harvard Law Degree (Jordan from “Creed” and “Black Panther”) as he struggles to free wrongly convicted inmates on Alabama’s death row in the late 1980s.

One of these customers is Walter “Johnny D” McMillian of Foxx, a low-dirt husband and father who was convicted of murdering an 18-year-old white woman despite having a solid alibi. He’s caught in a nightmare and Foxx plays him humble, vulnerable, but guarded. Most of what the character feels is seen in Foxx’s eyes. It’s the actor’s best job since 2004 when he won the Oscar for “Ray”. Jordan’s young lawyer is youthful optimism, strength and charisma. It is a role that is close to his heart. He keeps the film on the floor even in the most clichéd situations – and there are many.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton works from a script he wrote with Andrew Lanham and works together to develop a predictably provocative but surprisingly inspiring process to abolish an unjust judicial system. The villainous villains come straight from the central casting: the racist sheriff (Michael Harding), who handles the case against McMillian; and a persistent young prosecutor (Rafe Spall) who is about convictions, not about justice.

The film speaks for Brie Larson, co-founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, which provides most of the dialogue about the script. Tim Blake Nelson as a corrupt witness whose altered testimony is critical to the case; and O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Rob Morgan are heartbreaking death row inmates.

Where Cretton (“Short Term 12” and “The Glass Castle” with Larson) runs aground is due to his by-the-numbers approach. It beats all the expected beats – the violent threats against Bryan, redneck cops, court theater, the climax where all hope is lost, etc. Sometimes it feels like a damn lifetime movie; a little too uplifting for the difficult topic. We have seen this film so many times. In the past year alone we received the topics “Brian Banks” and “Clemency” with Alfre Woodard. Cretton never becomes too procedural or preaching. He simply shows a broken system that is so rarely committed to tender compassion.

Dana Barbuto can be reached at dbarbuto@patriotledger.com or follow her on Twitter @dbarbuto_Ledger.

“Mercy only”

Actors: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson.

(PG-13 for thematic content, including some racist epithets.)

Note B

