True stories that are turned into Hollywood films are a dozen these days, and they often appear as hard reports full of messages, practically shouting that their subjects are important. The story told in “Just Mercy” is true and the focus on racism in the southern United States in the 1980s and 90s, which is still painfully relevant today, is more important than ever.

The difference between “Just Mercy” and so many others (who are not mentioned here) that relentlessly hit viewers over the head with this message is that it is written, directed and acted with grace rather than excess, and that The result is that it is unforgettable and moving and very effective.

It is Alabama in the mid-1980s. An 18-year-old white woman was murdered and there is no suspect to be found. Innocent Walter “Johnny D” McMillian (Jamie Foxx) was caught, arrested, and finally put on death row for the reason that he was a black man and was considered an insignificant citizen.

A few years later, Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan), who had just graduated from Harvard Law School, moved to Alabama to run the Equal Rights Initiative (ERI), an organization dedicated to helping people low income dedicated to death row.

Based on Stevenson’s memoirs from 2014 “Just Mercy: A History of Justice and Redemption”, the film does not set standards for the condemnation of racism, not only for the treatment of everyday black citizens in the south, but also for the fighting people. When Stevenson first visits a local prison, he has to go on a patrol search until a strict security guard admits the request was a joke, albeit an extremely offensive one.

The belief he picks up from one of his death row customers is that “a black man down here has no chance” to do justice. But Stevenson knows the law, and even though he’s just left school, he knows his stuff and is determined to make a difference. But he has no idea how difficult and frustrating the McMillian case will be. And his goals are not supported by the defeatist demeanor of the long-suffering and hopeless McMillian, who says bitterly about the people who executed him and want to execute: “You can do what you want.”

Although the story is mostly about these two men, there are other characters who make remarkable contributions to it. Eva Ansley (Brie Larson, in a small supporting role) leads ERI with Stevenson and is soon the target of death threats just because she is there. Ralph Myers (Tim Blake Nelson) is another prisoner and the state’s main witness against McMillian, who may have lied to save his own neck. Tommy Chapman (Rafe Spall) is a queue of a district attorney. Herb Richardson (Rob Morgan) is another inmate on death row.

The film is very angry and upset, but part of it is caught up in a little nice banter between the prisoners in their cells who can’t see but can talk what they want. The screenplay is making its way to some unusually understated but consistent court scenes that allow the drama to really take up, giving Jordan the opportunity to present his stuff – in a cool and calm way – with one of those high, mandatory scenes to Hollywood court speeches , Before they are over, these scenes are anything but reserved. But the characters of Stevenson and McMillian – able to be supported by the actors – remain dignified throughout.

A nice touch, which, since both Michael B. Jordan and real Bryan Stevenson are on board as executive producers, is probably right is the presentation of some white prison guards who care about people instead of following the typical path of the film to portray all of them as bad guys. If the film can be reduced to anything, it is the painstaking pursuit of justice.

Ed Symkus writes about films for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.

“Mercy only”

Written by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham; Destin was directed by Daniel Cretton

With Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson and Tim Blake Nelson

Rated PG-13

