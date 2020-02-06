advertisement

The quick and eye-catching animated opening sequence in “Birds of Prey: And the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn” suggests that there will soon be a few hours of exuberant fun. The story of the title character is told from childhood through professional life to her meeting with the Joker, who was a central story in the Suicide Squad 2016.

But at the end of the animation, Harley (Margot Robbie, who is reassessing her role) revealed that we broke up (a picture suggests he took her out of his life) and when the live footage begins, says she: “I had to find a new identity, a new me. “

She says this offscreen and tells what’s going on – a tired exercise that translates into lazy abbreviations in the script department. And it continues throughout the film. But in the beginning it doesn’t really get in the way. The accompanying pictures – some of them fly at a frenzied speed and offer fast processing and characters that are constantly in motion – are eye-catching.

advertisement

Harley’s new life without the joker includes the purchase of a pet hyena, roller derby competition and heavy drinking. And Margot Robbie doesn’t pretend that she’s worried about exaggerating as an actress. She does it proudly and joyfully, puts on the little girl’s voice, wears the big smile and exaggerates every movement that her body makes.

Yes, it’s fun to see (but not hear) and the first half of the film is fun. It’s a rare reward to see Ewan McGregor chew the backdrop as chic, sleek, malicious club owner Roman Sionis, who has no hesitation in ordering one of his henchmen to peel the skin off enemies who cross him. And it’s good to have him as the villain’s main villain, with the goal of getting his hands on a 30-carat diamond that he can use to “own” Gotham.

Unfortunately, this leaves us with a film with two bad guys. Harley is certainly not a hero. In fact, it is difficult to say exactly what it is. At the end of the film I thought, “What was your modus operandi? What did you want from life? What did you want to prove? Did your days after the joker want to be trouble just to make trouble?

This problem is compounded by memories of her in “Suicide Squad”, where she and her often evil deeds were so amusing, in part because of the compelling characters around them. Among those she has saddled here include the totally improbable young pickpocket Cassandra (Ella Jay Basco), the grim, hard-working but underestimated detective Montoya (Rosie Perez), the mysterious crossbow woman Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and the something less mysterious nightclub singer Dinah Lance (Jurnee Smollett-Bell). Christina Hodson’s screenplay (“Unforgettable”, “Bumblebee”) seems to be turning into a story of female empowerment – of women who work together for one thing. But this topic happens almost retrospectively, very late in the film, and does not become meaningful.

But here, too, it’s fun for a while, at least in the first half, when it is mentioned several times that the Joker isn’t there to protect Harley (who doesn’t seem to need much protection), and there is an occasional mention of “The Batman “and it is revealed that their hyena ‘s name is Bruce. The plot in the first half is well regulated, at least until it is clear that director Cathy Yan can only imitate fight scenes that she has seen in other films. The two main offers in this book are far too long and repeat, although they show agility and athletic ability. And they’re full of distracting slow motion segments. (Why haven’t they already been banned in Hollywood?)

By the second half of the film, the fun factor has gone, everything is going to be bad, the action is going to be outrageous and silly, and we still don’t know what’s going on in Harley’s head. I hate being the one who says it, but this film, like Harley, needs the joker.

Ed Symkus writes about films for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.

“Birds of prey”

Written by Christina Hodson; Directed by Cathy Yan

With Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Rated R

advertisement