Even in these days of sequels and prequels and restarts and – the great father of all – remakes, there are still many reasons to get a remake going. One is to make a better version of a film that wasn’t very good. Another option is to try a different shot for a good movie. A better reason that the American cinema market is less likely to fail is to adapt an English-language adaptation of a successful foreign language film so that the American audience appreciates a film that it does not have to read.

Unfortunately, there is often a restriction with regard to the last category: The film must also be played down for the American audience. When that happens, it’s usually not worth seeing. Think of “Swept Away” or “The Vanishing”. A good Italian film and a great Dutch film. Not so with their untitled remakes. I could make a long list of others, but why bother if the practice continues?

The latest in the series is “Downhill”, an Americanized remake of the captivating, unpleasant, dark, humorous Swedish film “Force Majeure” from 2014. It wasn’t exactly a hit, but it was very well reviewed and won international awards. and it made a decent box office that could be seen in American art houses.

The original was about a family – mom, dad, two children – on a ski vacation in the Alps. They all seem to be happy together and enjoy the absence until a freak accident drives an emotional wedge between mom and dad. Nobody is physically injured if an apparently snow-covered slope falls towards them during a lunch break outdoors. But the father’s reflexive act of grabbing and running his cell phone and leaving his family behind leaves doubts about his true character in the minds of the mother and children. The film examines how this problem is exacerbated by subsequent actions and reactions between all four. It also puts the viewer in one of those situations where I would be.

So on to “Departure” with a double-edged title that refers to both the locale and the state of the relationship between family members. I don’t remember if the original had a subplot about the family going on vacation to relieve the pressure of home problems, but it’s a clear story element in this story, in which the death of a parent of an adult is involved. So unnecessary negative energy can also be seen here in the opening moments.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (one of the producers of the film) plays a good role as Billie, a protective mother, whose free-spirited attitude was long suppressed by marriage and motherhood. If Ferrell is not doing as well, he has a misjudgment like Pete, who has probably always been a well-intentioned fool, but lets his inner jerk show up when he feels threatened.

The family is skiing together and is determined to enjoy the escape from reality. Then they have lunch in the outdoor restaurant. Then there is a controlled avalanche that seems to get out of control when the snow blows at you and other scattered guests. Then Pete runs and leaves the scared Billie with her two scared children. A minute later, when he realizes that there is no catastrophe, he returns and pretends that he hasn’t done anything wrong … with his wife, who is staring at him in disbelief.

This could have been a good character study, but the writers-directors Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, perhaps on behalf of the studio, have made it a comedy that may be uncomfortable. One that is awkward at best and not very funny at worst. There are serious problems mixed with attempts at dark humor. Billie is angry with Pete, but Pete claims he’s innocent. Pete is said to be confused by his actions, but he is only weak and pathetic.

There are other characters who are marginally concerned with the family but only add to the discomfort of watching this. The film mercifully runs in just 86 minutes, but only exists as a shadow of the original. After the avalanche it goes downhill.

Ed Symkus writes about films for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.

“Downhill”

Written by Jesse Armstrong, Nat Faxon, Jim Rash; Directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash

With Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell

Rated R

