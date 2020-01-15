advertisement

It takes two hands to count the number of unnecessary film remakes released in 2019. Here they are, alphabetically: “The Addams Family”, “Charlie’s Angels”, “Child’s Play”, “Dumbo”, “Hellboy”, “The Hustle” (original film: “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”, a remake of “Bedtime Story, Jacob’s Ladder, Pet Sematary, The Upside (original film: The Intouchables) and What Men Want (original film: What Women Want).

Now, just a few weeks after 2020, a year in which remakes of, among others, “The Call of the Wild”, “The Invisible Man”, “Mulan”, “The Witches”, “Dune” (well, the first Half of it) and “West Side Story”, Hollywood gives us “Dolittle” with Robert Downey Jr., who follows in the footsteps of Rex Harrison and Eddie Murphy as the doctor who can talk to animals.

Is it a fresher, better version of the previous one? Was it made for a new generation of young cinema-goers who appreciate it over their predecessors? Like the titles mentioned above, is it unnecessary? The answers in the correct order are no, maybe and yes.

Is it a bad movie? To be honest, that’s another no. It’s more than competent, it has some professional visual effects, there’s a perfect voice that comes from an all-star cast, with Emma Thompson’s spirited performance as a bossy parrot, Rami Malek as a self-doubting gorilla, and Craig Robinson as one angry squirrel that shines brightest.

But there is much more that cannot be treated as well. The screenplay is very loosely based on the second of Hugh Lofting’s 12 Dolittle books, “The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle”, published in 1922. It tells of John Dolittle, who lives a desperate and lonely life and only has the animals with whom he talks company after the death of his explorer. He is pulled out of his shell when a young girl from Buckingham Palace comes to Dolittle Manor and persuades him to leave the grounds and help the sick Queen of England. The less exciting story is about a visit to an orphan boy who wants to become Dolittle’s apprentice, an ocean expedition to a remote island to find a special tree whose flower the Queen will heal, and the expected bad guys who are trying to ruin everything for them good.

Downey sells himself gently through the film, strives for an inner sadness, avoids any liveliness and sets a passable Welsh accent that makes him very similar to Anthony Hopkins. His young would-be apprentice Tommy Stubbins (Harry Collett) contributes very little to the action. But the other two main characters in live action (as opposed to CGI) – Michael Sheen as Dr. Blair Mudfly and Antonio Banderas as strange King Rassouli – are to blame for chewing, swallowing, and spitting out malicious roles.

Director and co-screenwriter Stephen Gaghan, who won an Oscar for his “Traffic” script 20 years ago, is trying to do a balancing act that involves serious intrigue at Buckingham Palace. Dolittle struggled with his inability to get over the loss of his wife; and an abundance of slapstick gags (some of which are pretty fun). It’s a real mess of a film, but it seems to be mostly about getting in touch with very young viewers (maybe because of its clever sponsor reference). Of course there is a happy ending and these young viewers will probably be happy about it.

Ed Symkus writes about films for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.

“Dolittle”

Written by Stephen Gaghan, Dan Gregor, Doug Mand; Directed by Stephen Gaghan

With Robert Downey Jr., Michael Sheen, Antonio Banderas, voices from many others

Rated PG

