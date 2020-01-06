advertisement

Drawing films in the audience is nothing new when you start with tricky opening sequences. For example, recordings with a camera that go on and on without editing. Orson Welles did it in 1958 with “Touch of Evil” (length 3:19). Just like Robert Altman in 1992 with “The Player” (8:05) and Alfonso Cuarón in 2013 with “Gravity” (12:30). There are also some films in cinema history that seem to have moved into the distance: No changes at all, just a long shot for their entirety. Some of them were examples of tricks. Hitchcock’s “Rope” (1948) had clever “invisible” cuts, Alejandro G. Iñárritu was even smarter with his approach in “Birdman” (2014). The only, marginally successful film – and that was only on the arthouse racetrack – that did the trick from start to finish was Aleksandr Sokurov’s “Russian Ark” (2002).

British filmmaker Sam Mendes, who won an Oscar for “American Beauty” and directed the Bond films “Skyfall” and “Specter”, tried it. His film “1917” from the First World War looks like a single two-hour shot that changes seamlessly and clearly in important moments in dark places or with the help of brilliant digital tricks.

And it works! The camera takes place in France in April 1917 and starts with two British soldiers, enjoying a moment of peace and relaxing on a pastoral field. She withdraws as they approach and soon receive orders from her commander. It stays with them and circles around them, shortly following or chasing them while they keep moving.

advertisement

Yes, that goes for the entire length of the film and although it feels like a gimmick at first, it is soon forgotten. Perhaps because viewers feel that they are not only watching the film, but also being there with these two men – Lance Corporal Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and his friend Lance Corporal Schofield (George MacKay)). Then begins the intense story that draws attention away from the remarkable visual achievements that Mendes and his great cameraman Roger Deakins have achieved.

The soldiers are ordered to cross the no man’s land, to find another commanding officer and to persuade him to stop a planned attack on a supposedly retreating German army because the secret service has found that the Germans are actually setting a trap for them.

Most of the film traces her arduous, mostly foot, nine-mile journey, which begins in her own narrow trenches, leads past tired soldiers and dead soldiers, up to battlefields where more dead soldiers and dead soldiers are scattered accompanying flies and rats.

It’s a war is hell movie and that can only be seen from the aftermath of the fight. There are no screen shots in the first hour. But there are many terrible moments, some in the German trenches that they are exploring, others in buildings that they find, but not sure if they will be abandoned. However, it is also a film about friendship and mutual observation, the majority of which is achieved with very little dialogue, usually only between these two men.

At the beginning and at the end there are other characters, some of whom were played in very short cameos by well-known actors: Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch and Mark Strong. But the film continues to talk about Blake and Schofield and their mission – and what comes across constantly, but subtly, is that it looks like a camera is tracking their every move.

The idea that the whole thing takes place in real time is temporarily abandoned if an action development involves a quick transition to black and then fades in again for a nightly scene. And it will soon be the effective one-shot technique that keeps them going and helps make the mission look and feel all the more dangerous, frightening. The film ends with a peaceful note that includes the opening scene, but as the credits rise, two things will be clear: you have received a message about the futility of war and you have seen an epic.

Ed Symkus writes about films for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.

“1917”

Written by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns; Directed by Sam Mendes

With Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay

Rated R

advertisement