Columbia, SC (WOLO) – Fifty-two years ago, on February 8, 1968, on the campus of South Carolina State College, now South Carolina State University, three young men lost their lives and 28 students were injured after several State Troopers Black students shot a lot of unarmed soldiers during a civil rights protest.

The tragic moment in history known as the Orangeburg massacre was honored on Friday, as were the young men who were killed in the incident. The survivors of the South Carolina football head coach and the Orangeburg massacre met with students and members of the community to watch and then talk about the film “Orangeburg: One City, One Team, One American Tragedy”.

Before screening we met with filmmaker Jim Fabiio.

On Saturday, February 8, 2020, the university will unveil a new artwork created in honor of the three men who were killed on campus in 1968. Samuel Hammond Junior, Delano Middleton and Henry Smith.

