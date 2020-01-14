advertisement

After a dominant show at the last Southeast Asian games, the Filipino boxing team wants to qualify as many boobs as possible for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ed Picson, general secretary of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines, announced on Tuesday that eight Filipino boxers will be participating in the Asia-Oceania qualifiers starting February 3 in Wuhan, China, which will host several Olympic slots

Offer. “We have a better chance in this tournament. If we don’t qualify here, we have a second chance at a world qualification meeting two months before the Olympics, “said Picson during the PSA forum at the Amelie Hotel in Manila.

Picson said there are six Olympic spots available in the 52-kilogram, 57-kg, 63-kg, and 51-kg divisions of the men and women.

The fifth and sixth Olympic slots go to the boxers, who lose in the quarter-finals to the later gold and silver medalists.

There will be a close duel between Rio de Janeiro Olympian Rogen Ladon and Carlo Paalam, who will represent the country in the 52 kg division in Wuhan, while the 63 kg division will be a fight between James Palicte and newcomer Samuel Jeri dela Cruz will be. Clark Bautista (57 kg), Marjon Pianar (69 kg) and Eumir Marcial (75 kg) wear the national colors in their respective weight classes, while Irish Magno (51 kg), world champion Nesthy Petecio (57 kg) and former Wushu fighter Hergie Bacyadan (69 kg) will be the bet of women in the country. John Marvin (81 kg) was supposed to join them, but a broken right hand, which he suffered during the SEA Games, hardly keeps him up to three weeks until the tournament.

According to Picson, boxers can still come to the Olympics if they don’t get a place in the Asia-Oceania encounter, but the road to the World Qualification Meeting, which will take place in Paris, France in May, will be much more difficult.

“They will compete against boxers from around the world who also failed to make their respective qualifying meetings across the continent,” said Picson.

In the meantime, Picson assured the organizers of the Asia-Oceania qualifier that the pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan was under control and no specific measures or changes to the standard recommendations for travel health had been decided. INQ

