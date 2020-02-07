advertisement

The Indian team, confident after a great debut in the FIH Pro League, will still have to admit defeat when they receive World Champion Belgium in the second round of the tournament, which starts here on Saturday.

After skipping the first edition of the tournament in 2019, India made a dream league debut and scored five points in the opening game against the Netherlands. World No. 5 India beat the Netherlands 5-2 in the opening match of the first leg before taking a 3-1 win on penalties in the second game last month.

Since then, the Indians are no longer represented in the league and slide in the points table. Belgium, on the other hand, is currently at the top of the table with 11 points from four games, while the Netherlands are in second place with seven points from the same number of games.

Full of confidence

Despite the confident start, the Indians face a tough game against Belgium at Kalinga Stadium, where the Red Lions won their first FIH World Cup in 2018. Belgium are confident after beating Australia and New Zealand. But Captain Thomas Briels Admittedly, his team is expecting a tough fight from India in the upcoming games.

Belgium will trust the fact that the Kalinga Stadium was a happy hunting ground. “It feels really good to be back in the city where we became world champions. We have some amazing memories of playing here and it’s always a great spectacle to step on the grass at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, ”said Briels.

A direct record in favor of Belgium

India and Belgium have played ten times here. Belgium won eight times while two games ended in a tie.

After Belgium, India will host Australia on February 21 and 22, before going away to Germany on April 25 and 26, against Britain on May 2 and 3, against Argentina on June 5 and 6 and on 13 And June 13 against Spain comes 14).

