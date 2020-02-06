advertisement

Belgian captain Thomas Briels is expecting a tough challenge from India for the next two FIH Hockey Pro League games at Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

“India also looks very good and they played well, which we saw in their first two games against the Dutch. We are expecting some tough games and it will also be a good fight for us, ”said Briels after his team’s arrival in the city on Wednesday.

“Of course we are aware of the threat they pose, but we are very happy to face a strong opponent like India so that we can continue to improve before the Olympics.”

Belgium is at the top of the table with 11 points worldwide, while India is currently fifth with five of two points, the games it played against the Dutch in January.

Briels also said that the tournament serves it well in its preparations for the Olympic Games. “I think the FIH Hockey Pro League is a really good competition that we can take part in just before the Olympics. It gives us time to prepare well and we face tough competition at the same time. “

“We got off to a good start in the competition and want to make sure that we keep the momentum going. The team works really hard and we also had some tough training sessions in Australia before we got here, ”said the veteran.

