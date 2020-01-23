advertisement

Manpreet Singh’s side scored five out of six points on the opening weekend of the tournament, which saw the participation of the top 9 teams from January to July.

The home side defeated the Netherlands 3-1 to tie the game before winning the match. The home favorites had won the first game against the Dutch on Saturday with a 5-2 margin.

During the year of the Tokyo Olympics, each team will play 16 league games, eight home and away games. This will give teams a better chance of accessing the world’s largest sporting event.

Participating teams

Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and New Zealand will participate in both the men’s and women’s leagues. While the men’s leagues will round out India and Spain. The US and China are the two remaining teams in the women’s league.

Reason for starting FIH Pro League

The FIH Pro League made its debut in 2019 and replaced the FIH Champions Cup, World League Semifinals and Finals. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has launched the Pro League, allowing teams to play against each other for longer at home and abroad.

How are home and remote connections organized?

The matches will be played for the first time in the Southern Hemisphere, with the Northern Hemisphere teams traveling to the Southern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere teams playing against each other. The matches will then move to the Northern Hemisphere, with the Southern Hemisphere teams heading to the Northern Hemisphere and the Northern Hemisphere teams playing against each other. Each team plays at least twice against every other league team, at home or away.

India Games:

Team India started its tournament on January 18. Defeating the Netherlands in both games, Men In Blue will now host Belgium and Australia in February.

India will now play against Australia, Belgium and New Zealand at home, and will not travel to these countries for away games. Instead, coach Graham Reid’s boys will play against Germany, Great Britain, Spain and Argentina.

India will host two world champions Belgium on February 8-9. Australia will then travel to Bhubaneswar where it will play from February 22-23. India will then travel to Berlin on April 25-26 for a couple of away games against Germany. Team India will then leave for the UK to host matches on May 2-3.

The Men In Blue will then return home to play and host New Zealand on May 23-24, before departing for Argentina, where it will play June 5-6. They will play their last two games in the league with Spain on June 13-14.

What has Graham Reid, head coach of the Indian national team, said?

“It will be important to start strong and sharp in the Pro League after our first three meetings against the first three teams of our world. We will focus on correcting our structures and honoring our games as a preparation for our Olympic campaign. ”

