It was Alexander Hendrix (3 ‘), Maxima Plenevau (17’ & 26 ‘) who secured Belgium’s victory, while Vivek Sagar Prasad (15’), Amit Rohidas (17 ‘) kept India in the hunt until the final Jews. .

After losing their first match of the season, the World Champion, Belgium, assured that they started their campaign well on Sunday. It was Alexander Hendricks who was impeccable in the third minute on an 11-yard corner kick to put Belgium on the first ball and bring India ahead of the game.

But just seconds before the first shot, the young Vivek Sagar Prasad equalized after Indian defender Surander Kumar made a decisive goal, resolving past two Belgian defenders to drive from the left-hand side to help Vivek reach the front.

Both teams climbed the ant in the second quarter, playing a quick and tactical game to quickly get around. A quarter-minute later, the experienced Artur van Doren set up the attack, finding Simon Guggard, who helped Maxime Plenevach to score Belgium’s second goal.

Barely shocked by the Belgian attack 15 seconds after the second goal, Lalit Upadhyay presented excellent challenges to form India’s first AF. Despite Harmanpreet Singh’s Georgian strike out of the Belgian defender, Amit Rohidas managed to take the scoreline, making it 2-2. However, seeing the terrible mistake Harmanpreet got on the scoreboard in the 26th minute allowed Maxime Plenevac to score Belgium’s third goal.

Although halfway through the half, the 11-yard scoring and six shots kept them in the game, and as head coach Graham Reid pointed out, they had to show better possession in the second half. But the Belgian attack continued to be merciless as they entered a crossroads around India. PR Sreejesh, however, remained the pinnacle of India’s defense, moving forward for the team every time Belgium attempted a goal. He performed as much as four important saves that kept India in the game until the last quarter.

In the third quarter, confusing the possibility of a PC, India made several goals in the last 15 minutes. At the end of the game they recorded 28 goals and 11 goals, while Belgium made 19 goals with 9 strikes. But it was Belgium that dominated the ball 52 percent, compared to 48 percent in India, which eventually saw them win by winning points.

The next Indian men’s hockey team will leave for Australia on February 21 and 22 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Source: Hockey press release

