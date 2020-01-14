advertisement

Hani Weiss, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Retail, speaks during the launch of Carrefour at the Oasis shopping center in Kampala on Tuesday (PHOTO / Nelson Mandela).

KAMPALA – Majid Al Futtaim, the first shopping center, pioneer of communities, retail and leisure in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, organized on Tuesday January 14 the official opening ceremony of the very first Carrefour Store in Uganda, marking the entry of the company into the country of sub-Saharan Africa.

Located in the popular Oasis Mall, the store covers 2,800 square meters, meeting the changing needs of customers in Uganda and meeting the growing demand for modern retail businesses in Kampala. Carrefour offers buyers great value and a great choice, thanks to a combination of offers and promotions while offering unbeatable prices, quality and renowned customer service.

Majid Al Futtaim recruited 130 Ugandan employees and hired 50 others from external local companies. The company also hired 260 local suppliers to store the Carrefour store in Uganda. The company has franchise rights to operate the Carrefour brand in more than 30 countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Today, it operates more than 300 stores in 16 countries of this network.

On Tuesday, some of the guests attended the official launch of Carrefour at the Oasis shopping center in Kampala (PHOTO / Nelson Mandela).

Chairing the official ceremony, the Hon. Amelia Kyambadde, Uganda’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, said the country’s demographic growth, coupled with a vibrant economy, would support Majid Al Futtaim’s engagement in Uganda.

“The entry of a global retail brand like Carrefour is making a significant contribution to supporting the growing community. With rapid urbanization, there is an increased demand for superior and superior quality products, and we are confident that in Majid Al Futtaim, we have the right partner, ”she said.

Amelia Kyambadde, Ugandan Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, who launched the launch on Tuesday at the Oasis shopping center in Kampala (PHOTO / Nelson Mandela).

Kyambadde added that “By building the capacity of local suppliers, Majid Al Futtaim encourages added value which in turn will help raise household incomes. This complements the government’s efforts to create jobs. “

The minister also noted that by buying from local suppliers, Majid Al Futtaim is also helping to strengthen the government’s “Buy Uganda, Build Uganda” policy and that he will continue to support businesses that promote growth. inclusive in their operations.

Hani Weiss, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Retail, explained that the first launch of Carrefour in Uganda is an integral part of the distributor’s long-term ambition to strengthen its presence in the East Africa region:

Minister Kyambadde and Carrefour bosses visit the Oasis Mall store on Tuesday (PHOTO / Nelson Mandela).

“We are committed to operating in Uganda for the long term and welcome the opportunity to contribute to the development of the retail sector for the benefit of the community.” Carrefour is there to modernize the retail sector by bringing international best practices and delivering the most profitable products to our customers, as we work to realize our vision of creating great moments for everyday. “

The store stocks up to 20,000 products, a mixture of international and local brands, all certified by the relevant government agencies, applying international hygiene standards to guarantee food safety for customers.

About Carrefour

Carrefour is one of the largest hypermarket and supermarket chains in the world. The brand was launched in the region in 1995 by Majid Al Futtaim, which is the exclusive franchisee to operate Carrefour in more than 30 countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Today, Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 300 Carrefour stores, serving more than 750,000 customers daily and employing more than 37,000 colleagues.

Carrefour operates different store formats as well as multiple online offerings to meet the growing needs of its diverse clientele. In accordance with the brand’s commitment to provide the widest range of quality products and good value for money, Carrefour offers an unrivaled choice of more than 100,000 food and non-food products, and an exemplary customer experience to create great moments for everyone on a daily basis.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the first shopping center, pioneer of communities, retail and leisure in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable commercial success, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to “create great moments for everyone, every day”. It has since become one of the most respected and successful businesses in the United Arab Emirates, covering 16 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people and obtaining the best credit rating (BBB) ​​among private businesses in the region. .

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 26 shopping centers, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, and new developments are underway in the region. The shopping center portfolio includes the Mall of the Emirates, the Mall of Egypt, downtown shopping centers, My City Center neighborhood centers and four community centers that are joint ventures with the Sharjah government. The Company is Carrefour’s exclusive franchisee in a number of markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of over 300 points of sale.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 400 VOX Cinemas screens and 36 Magic Planet family entertainment centers in the region, in addition to iconic leisure and entertainment facilities such as Ski Dubai, iFly Dubai and Ski Egypt, among others. The company is the parent of the consumer finance company “Najm” and a fashion and home retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel and Maisons of the world. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facilities and energy management company, through a joint venture with Veolia, a world leader in optimized management of environmental resources. The company also owns the rights to LEGO Store and American Girl in the Middle East and operates in the food and beverage sector through a partnership with Gourmet Gulf.

