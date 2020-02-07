advertisement

Eight years ago, the Los Angeles Kings and New Jersey Devils were on their way to meet in the Stanley Cup Final.

Now they are at the bottom of their respective conferences, often facing third-round fights and ranking among the teams with the lowest league score.

Only one of the teams will get the two points that come with a win Saturday night when New Jersey hosts Los Angeles in Newark, N.J.

Since losing six games to the Kings in June 2012, the Devils have played only once, losing in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round in 2018. They have finished last in their division three times, and their 48 points this season are third in the Eastern Conference, ahead of only the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings.

New Jersey’s 146 goals are third-to-last in the East, and the team is 17-5-10 in games it has led or tied after two periods. The Devils have been outscored 64-42 in the third period, with the last third period collapse occurring on Tuesday when they broke a three-goal lead and settled for a point in a 5-4 home loss to Montreal. Canadiens.

New Jersey came back from its struggles Thursday when it scored a 5-0 victory in Philadelphia, despite a 46-19 lead, including 20-4 in the third period.

MacKenzie Blackwood made 46 saves, while Blake Coleman scored 13 seconds into the game and Damon Severson added a 1:38 power play goal in the second. Miles Wood scored twice, and Pavel Zacha also lasted when the Devils declared their weakest win of the season.

“We didn’t give up any slight offense tonight,” said Devils interim coach Alain Nasreddine. “There was no rush from the weird man, we kept a lot of things out. They got a lot of suggestions about our net or high in the slot, which are difficult to defend at times, but Blackie was able to made savings. “

The Kings have proven more successful since their first Stanley Cup win, as they won a second championship two years later by beating the New York Rangers in five games. They made two more playoff appearances after the second title, but appear headed for a second straight last-place finish in the Pacific Division.

Los Angeles is 17-5-4 in games when it has led or tied after the second period, and the Kings have gone 61-45 in the third period.

The last case happened on Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the New York Islanders in Brooklyn, when the Kings allowed three goals in the final 20 minutes after taking a 2-0 and 3-1 lead. Thursday’s fall gave Los Angeles a three-match losing streak and dropped it to 1-7-1 in its last nine games and 4-13-2 in its last 19 games.

“We need to learn to play with the lead,” Los Angeles defenseman Alec Martinez said. “You have to keep doing shows. We can’t stand strange hits like this.”

The Devils have won three of their past four meetings, but Los Angeles posted a 5-1 win over New Jersey on February 5, 2019.

